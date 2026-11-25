The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times mentioned in a report on Tuesday. The report said that the breach targeted a network which identifies intel from publicly available, unclassified information.

Even as the nature of the compromised information is not clarified yet, the breach is also believed to expose information held by other government agencies as well. Responding to the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." The CIA, meanwhile, have not made any comments on the issue. It is still unclear whether the attackers were able to erase or find any relevant information from the network.

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Nature of Data Remains Unclear

The breach involves the confidential data upheld by two key US intelligence institutions. The CIA gathers and analyses foreign intelligence, while the ODNI oversees coordination among the country’s intelligence agencies.

The reported breach comes amid growing concerns over cyber threats targeting government institutions and critical digital infrastructure. There is no information related to the identification of the cyber attackers or the motives behind the intrusion.

Hackers Use AI To Carry Out Attacks

The breach was reportedly conducted by hackers who used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as Artex, which was released earlier this year by a Chinese engineer. Since its launch, cybersecurity researchers have linked the tool to scores of attacks on businesses globally, including in Japan and South Korea. The tool became available in July and was designed to help organisations with cyber defence. However, it has since been adapted by malicious hackers to carry out cyberattacks, according to US officials and security experts.