- CIA, ODNI unclassified information exposed in cyber breach
- AI tool Artex reportedly used by hackers for attack.
- Trump dismisses cyberattack fears, cites security upgrades.
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) have recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times mentioned in a report on Tuesday. The report said that the breach targeted a network which identifies intel from publicly available, unclassified information.
Even as the nature of the compromised information is not clarified yet, the breach is also believed to expose information held by other government agencies as well. Responding to the report, the ODNI said there had been "no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems." The CIA, meanwhile, have not made any comments on the issue. It is still unclear whether the attackers were able to erase or find any relevant information from the network.
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Nature of Data Remains Unclear
The breach involves the confidential data upheld by two key US intelligence institutions. The CIA gathers and analyses foreign intelligence, while the ODNI oversees coordination among the country’s intelligence agencies.
The reported breach comes amid growing concerns over cyber threats targeting government institutions and critical digital infrastructure. There is no information related to the identification of the cyber attackers or the motives behind the intrusion.
Hackers Use AI To Carry Out Attacks
The breach was reportedly conducted by hackers who used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool known as Artex, which was released earlier this year by a Chinese engineer. Since its launch, cybersecurity researchers have linked the tool to scores of attacks on businesses globally, including in Japan and South Korea. The tool became available in July and was designed to help organisations with cyber defence. However, it has since been adapted by malicious hackers to carry out cyberattacks, according to US officials and security experts.
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US President Trump Dismisses Cyber Attack Fears
The interruption has drawn attention to potential weaknesses in critical infrastructure, financial networks and the digital services relied upon by millions of people every day.
President Donald Trump's administration has rejected the possibility that the incidents are linked to a coordinated cyberattack. To reassure the citizens, it sent Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to appear on Sunday morning news programmes and address the growing concerns.
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Clayton attributed much of the disruption to efforts to rapidly install security patches and upgrade systems to protect them from hackers. He cautioned that cybercriminals now have access to increasingly advanced artificial intelligence tools, allowing them to launch attacks on an unprecedented scale.
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