Imagine flying your own aircraft without holding a pilot's licence. A Silicon Valley aerospace company is working to make that possibility a reality with Helix, a single-seat, all-electric aircraft designed for personal flying and short-distance travel. Developed by US-based company Pivotal, Helix is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft that can lift off and land without requiring a conventional runway. The company aims to make flying accessible to people with little or no previous aviation experience, with first deliveries planned for 2027.

According to CNN, Pivotal's vice president and chief of flight, Kristina Menton, said the company has trained people from different professional backgrounds, including schoolteachers, accountants and engineers, some of whom had never flown an aircraft before.

How Does The Helix Aircraft Work?

Unlike conventional aircraft and several other electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, Helix rotates its entire airframe to transition between vertical take-off and forward flight.

The aircraft features 16 propellers powered by individual electric motors, distributed across two tandem wings. It initially rises nose-first before tilting forward, allowing its wings to generate aerodynamic lift for horizontal flight.

The aircraft is controlled through a single joystick connected electronically to 16 actuators. A 12-inch touchscreen display provides flight information, while a camera helps the operator identify the landing area.

Helix can reach a cruising speed of around 66 miles per hour and has a maximum range of approximately 20 miles. It produces around 70 decibels of noise when measured from the ground at an altitude of 150 feet, making it considerably quieter than conventional helicopters.