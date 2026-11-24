New Delhi: India could face another round of trade pressure from the United States as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to impose fresh tariffs on imports from 16 major economies, including India, China, Japan and South Korea, over alleged industrial subsidies.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the proposed move follows a months-long investigation by the US Trade Representative (USTR) into government support provided to domestic industries in these economies. Washington alleges that subsidies and other financial assistance allow foreign manufacturers to produce goods at artificially low costs, creating unfair competition for American businesses.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to announce the findings of the investigation as early as this week, although the timeline could change. As of now, New Delhi has not reacted to the media reports.

The development could complicate ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington, which have been working towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

Why Trump Is Targeting India and 15 Other Economies

The US investigation covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and 12 other economies. The Trump administration believes that government subsidies, financial incentives and industrial support have encouraged excessive production in foreign markets, allowing manufacturers to sell goods at competitive prices and challenge American companies.