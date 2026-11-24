Karachi/New Delhi: Thousands of Sindhi nationalists staged a massive protest in Pakistan’s Karachi on November 22 against the proposed division of Sindh into smaller provinces. Protesters accused the military establishment, led by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, of attempting to fragment their historic homeland. The demonstrators also renewed demands for an independent Sindhudesh and threatened an economic blockade of Punjab.

Protests Spread Across Sindh Against Province Division The demonstration was organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee (JSRC), an alliance of four Sindhi nationalist parties. Protesters carrying red flags and wearing traditional ajrak scarves and Sindhi caps marched through Karachi, declaring that the territorial integrity of Sindh was non-negotiable.

The agitation has also spread to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and other towns across the province. Nationalist leaders, lawyers and civil society representatives joined the demonstrations, which led to the temporary closure of several roads in Karachi. The controversy intensified after Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi proposed creating smaller administrative units. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has discussed increasing the country's existing four provinces to between 12 and 15. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has also indicated that discussions on a possible referendum could take concrete shape by the end of 2026.

Nationalists Threaten Economic Blockade of Punjab Sindhi nationalist organisations have accused the Punjab-dominated establishment of exploiting Sindh's agricultural land, coastal islands and natural resources, including oil, gas and coal. The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), whose activists participated in the Karachi rally, announced plans to launch an economic blockade of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous and politically influential province. The organisation also said its campaign would expand into a broader movement seeking complete independence for Sindhudesh.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Sees 'Hindu-Jewish Alliance As Threat Against Muslim World', Iran's Security Chief Claims Sindhudesh is the proposed independent homeland for Sindhi people. The demand was championed by nationalist leader GM Syed following the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. Political Divide Deepens, Fresh Rallies Planned The proposed restructuring has triggered a political confrontation between rival parties. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly opposed dividing Sindh, warning that such a move could result in violence and bloodshed. The PPP, which has governed the province since 2008, fears that separating Karachi could weaken its political influence and economic position.

However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has supported the creation of new provinces. ALSO READ: Is Pakistan Under Asim Munir's Control? Khawaja Asif's 'Bureaucratic Exodus' Bombshell Raises Questions Over Sharif's Power No final map or draft constitutional amendment outlining the proposed restructuring has been made public. Meanwhile, Sindhi nationalists are preparing another major march in Karachi on November 29, the same day MQM-P plans a rally supporting new provinces. With opposing political groups preparing simultaneous demonstrations, tensions are rising over Sindh's future and Pakistan's proposed administrative restructuring. You may also like to watch