An alleged India-US drug trafficking network that handled nearly five lakh tablets across 3,000 parcels and maintained records of more than 59,000 customers has come under the scanner, with six Indians arrested in a joint investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The accused, arrested following searches across Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow between November 4 and 13, have varied educational and professional backgrounds, including an MBA graduate with pharmacy business links, a BTech degree-holder and a man deported from the United States in a drug-related case, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Forget Blood Tests, Breathalysers: Mumbai’s Anti-Drug Van Detects Drug Use Through Saliva, Nabs 12 The probe, codenamed 'Operation Monsoon Thunder', is investigating the accused on the charge of allegedly supplying psychotropic and opioid drugs from India to buyers in the US. The officials are also looking into the domestic and international linkages of the suspects.

The NCB has found that records and digital evidence accessed so far suggest the network moved around 3,000 parcels, and nearly five lakh tablets, between June 2022 and November 2026. Deportee, MBA Graduate Among Six Arrested One of the accused, T Manoj, 27, from Telangana, was deported from the US in January 2024 over alleged dealings in regulated drugs. He holds a BTech degree in Computer Science and was pursuing a master's degree in the US. Investigators are examining his alleged connections in India and America.

Another accused, TD Jaiswal, 30, from Lucknow, holds an MBA degree and has business links with a pharmacy and a clothing store in the city. Arti Soni, 32, also from Lucknow, is a mathematics graduate who previously worked in corporate event management. A Muttalib, 28, from Kolkata, holds an engineering degree and was involved in cloth manufacturing and the dairy business. DK Tiwari, 39, is an arts graduate who allegedly has business links with Jaiswal. The sixth accused, Jaswant, 29, studied up to Class 12 and worked as an electrician in Lucknow, officials said. Telegram, WhatsApp Used To Receive Drug Orders The NCB investigation found that Indian operators allegedly received orders through online communication platforms, including Telegram, Skype and WhatsApp. The consignments were subsequently dispatched through postal and other delivery channels, including the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The drugs allegedly supplied through the network included Xanax (Alprazolam), Ativan, Tramadol, Valium (Diazepam) and Ambien. Investigators also examined the network's payment arrangements. According to the NCB, payments were allegedly routed through digital platforms such as Venmo, bank accounts held in other people's names, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transfers and cryptocurrency. Over 59,000 Customer Records Shared With DEA As part of the investigation, the NCB shared customer databases containing details of more than 59,000 individuals with the DEA. The records include transaction histories, details of previous consignments, delivery addresses, USPS tracking identification numbers and information about the types of drugs ordered. The information is expected to help US investigators identify customers and drop-shippers operating in the country. ALSO READ: FBI Most-Wanted Drug Lord 'El Chapo Isidro' Arrested In Dramatic Mexican Military Operation | Watch The NCB also identified consignments containing more than 1,500 tablets that were scheduled for delivery to different destinations in the US. Intelligence shared with the DEA subsequently led to the seizure of two consignments. The investigation is continuing, with both agencies examining further leads to identify other people involved, trace financial transactions and establish the wider international connections of the alleged trafficking network. You May Also Like To Watch: