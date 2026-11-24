Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is planning to return to her country, ending almost two years of her exile in India, on December 16, her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali said in a statement. The day marks the anniversary ⁠of the end of her country's 1971 liberation war with Pakistan.

It is the first time that Hasina has set a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and ‌legal tensions in a country where her party is banned and where violence has risen since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

Hasina went into exile in India on August 5, 2024, after a massive uprising against her over a quota for the descendants of the 1971 war heroes. Her exile ended her 15-year rule in Bangladesh. In her statement on Tuesday, her spokesperson announced her planned date of return, urging Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to arrange it via the national airline, Biman Bangladesh. The statement suggested that she had left on a Bangladeshi plane and so would return through the national carrier only. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," her spokesman said in the statement.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina's Possible Bangladesh Return Sparks Buzz As Bengal BJP MLA Hints At Her Entry Through Petrapole Border "Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on Victory Day on December 16," he added. The war of liberation in Bangladesh started on March 25-26, when the Pakistan military launched Operation Searchlight. Independence was declared on March 26, which followed months of violence before the Pakistan Army surrendered on December 16. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, PM Rahman on Monday held talks with leaders of the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), which emerged from the July-August 2024 protests that led to Hasina's ouster. The meeting, held at the Cabinet Division Secretariat in Dhaka, was part of a series of engagements with political groups involved in the anti-Hasina movement, amid reports of crude bomb explosions, arson and violence in different parts of the country.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Violence: 3 Killed, Multiple Injured Ahead Of Sheikh Hasina's Planned Return; 124 Detained "Against the fallen autocratic and fascist forces, all democratic and anti-authoritarian political forces are united, regardless of their political views, beliefs and ideologies," Prime Minister's Office Spokesperson Mahdi Amin told reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting. (With inputs from Reuters) You May Also Like To Watch