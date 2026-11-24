Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO has become a talking point on social media, with KFC also joining the trend with a GTA 6 meme. The fast-food chain took a friendly dig at the Nvidia chief after the company announced his reinstatement on November 23, suggesting that he had taken a week off to play the much-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto 6.

KFC shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Bro just took a week off to play GTA." The post quickly drew attention, with users joining in and joking about Huang taking time away from work to play the popular game. Some also shared AI-generated images and videos showing the Nvidia chief enjoying a gaming session at his lavish home.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Confessed To More Than Two Affairs Before Nvidia Board Decided On His Reinstatement How Did Internet React To Huang's Return To Nvidia One user wrote, "Jensen Huang: “I’m back !!” Just messing with you. Old Huang has beaten GTA6 and is ready to settle the score with you." Jensen Huang：“I’m back !!” 逗逗你们的啊，老黄通关GTA6准备清算你们了。 https://t.co/NmNz1f3bdS — 底特律流浪猫 (@chejesonhades) November 23, 2026 Another commented, "So you're telling me that Huang started all this just so he could play GTA 6 in peace?" So you're telling me that Huang started all this just so he could play GTA 6 in peace? https://t.co/uWX905icw8 — Arich (@0xArich) November 23, 2026 A third posted, "Jensen Huang tries his best to finish GTA VI in one week." Jensen Huang tries his best to finish GTA VI in one week https://t.co/rIVmo0aJKK — Jonny (@roach998664) November 24, 2026 Another user wrote, "JENSEN HUANG RETURNS. New mission unlocked: save Wall Street, save American tech. Wanted level: ★★. Health: 100. Game on." One user commented, "GTA Night. We all know Jensen Huang wanted to retire before GTA 6 dropped It was all part of his plan all alonggg."

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang Gets Rousing Welcome At Nvidia HQ After Reinstatement, But Where Is Alice Huang? Why Did Jensen Huang Leave Nvidia? Huang stepped down on November 12 after reports and allegations about his personal relationships surfaced. Among them were claims involving a woman whom US authorities suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. He left his role as Nvidia’s CEO and board director, and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress stepped in as interim CEO. However, on November 23, Nvidia said its board had voted unanimously to bring him back as President and CEO following talks and consultations with senior US government officials. The news put Huang back at the top and handed netizens the perfect chance to turn his short resignation into a GTA 6 memefest.