A 16-year-old boy in Florida, United States, has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly chasing his mother with a chainsaw following an argument over his Xbox gaming console. The incident took place in the DeLand area of Volusia County, just days after the much-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) was released.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the incident on Monday, November 23, after receiving a report that the teenager had threatened his mother and other family members over the removal of his gaming console. Teen Allegedly Threatened Mother And Family Pets Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the teenager allegedly chased his mother with a chainsaw after she took away his Xbox. He also reportedly threatened to harm the family's pets during the confrontation.

Authorities shared an image of an 18-inch cordless Greenworks chainsaw allegedly involved in the incident. According to an arrest affidavit cited in local media reports, the argument escalated after the mother confiscated the console. The dispute also reportedly involved cosmetics that the teenager had hidden.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 First-Day Sales Break All Records At $3.79 Billion, But Is The Game Worth The Hype? The mother told authorities that the teenager activated the chainsaw, revved it near her face and threatened to kill her. Fearing for her safety, she reportedly began recording the incident on her mobile phone before fleeing the house and waiting for police assistance.

The teenager allegedly admitted to picking up the chainsaw to frighten his mother and chasing her during the confrontation. Teen Charged With Aggravated Assault Following the incident, the 16-year-old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony under Florida law. Sheriff Chitwood confirmed that the teenager was subsequently transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the case.

GTA 6 Release Sparks Online Reactions The incident has attracted attention online as it occurred just days after Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19. The latest instalment in the hugely popular gaming franchise has generated considerable excitement among players worldwide.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 Is Finally Here In India After 13 Years: Check Price And Gameplay Features; Early Reviews Call It A 'Masterpiece' Social media users reacted with a mixture of disbelief and sarcasm, with some linking the incident to the excitement surrounding the game's release. Others raised concerns about excessive gaming and aggressive behaviour. GTA 6 has also sparked discussions over its violent gameplay. Clips circulating online showing graphic in-game violence have triggered debates about the content and realism of the franchise. However, authorities have not established any direct connection between the video game's content and the teenager's alleged actions. The case remains centred on the reported family dispute over the Xbox console.