It was expected that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be a big phenomenon, and now it has finally lived up to that expectation. It has now become the biggest entertainment launch in history. Take-Two and Rockstar have both confirmed the numbers that the game hit on the first day of sale, and it was a staggering $3.79 billion, and it has surpassed all records of the entertainment industry.

The sales figures reflect what the position was at the end of November 19 worldwide, Take-Two said in a press note. GTA- 6 is also the most pre ordered game as well in history; it had sold 32.4 million units in pre-sales, and sales numbers have only gone up since.

ALSO READ: Turn Your Photos Into GTA 6 Style Images Using AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Gemini And More: Here's How President and founder of Rockstar Games, Sam Houser said, “It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,”. Adding further, “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn't be more excited to share this moment with you.”

The game was so popular that it even crossed Hollywood's most popular titles, like Avengers, in first-day sales, others include Avatar, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Its predecessor, GTA 5, reached the $1 billion mark but in three day, and Red Dead Redemption went till $725 million in the opening weekend. But Was It Really Worth The Hype? Metacritic scores told a rosy tale about the game and gave it a score of 99, although the same sentiment has not been resonating on Social media. Many posts and gamers have argued that the game is actually broken and boring in the beginning and has glitches that make the game almost unplayable.

Some have also called it a boyfriend simulator rather than GTA 6, saying that the core of the actual GTA games has been lost and it's quite sloppy. The Metacritic user score also came down to a rating of 5.6 approx.

Some have said that they had to wait for 13 years just to get 30fps. While review scores on PlayStation and Xbox tell a different tale with scores above 4.8 to 5. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Is Finally Here In India After 13 Years: Check Price And Gameplay Features; Early Reviews Call It A 'Masterpiece' However, it is being argued that it is being review-bombed with 0 scores to bring it down, something that is an ongoing topic in the industry. What's the truth? Well, you will have to play the game and feel it for yourself, as this is a subjective thing entirely.

GTA 6 was released on November 19, 2026, on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. In India, the starting base variant price stood at Rs 5,999, and the Ultimate Edition at Rs 7,499.