Memory chip shortage is a global phenomenon right now and it is affecting prices of a variety of devices and that includes smartphones. The effect is being passed down to both older smartphones as well as the latest ones. However, Samsung is offering one of its smartphones at a discounted price and that is the Galaxy A56.

You can find this device on the e-commerce giant Flipkart's online shopping store, with a huge discount. The price has been reduced by Rs 16,000, and customers can avail even more with bank discounts, so if you were planning to buy a smartphone, this might be your chance.

Discount on Samsung Galaxy A56 The device was launched at an MRP of Rs 49,999, and currently at Flipkart the device has been listed for Rs 33,799. This means the effective discount is of Rs 16,200, which is a 32 per cent discount rate.

Specification Samsung Galaxy A56 Launch Price Rs 49,999 Current Flipkart Price Rs 33,799 Price Discount Rs 16,200 (32%) Bank Offers Up to Rs 1,690 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards Price After Bank Offer Rs 32,109 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 29,650 discount, depending on device condition EMI Option 3 months at Rs 11,587 per month Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz Processor Exynos 1580 RAM 8GB and 12GB Storage 128GB and 256GB Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Rear Cameras 50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro Front Camera 12MP Battery 5,000mAh Charging 45W fast charging Dust and Water Resistance IP67 rating ALSO READ: Turn Your Photos Into GTA 6 Style Images Using AI Tools Like ChatGPT, Gemini And More: Here's How Apart from that, to sweeten the deal even more, customers can enjoy Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit card discounts as well, with a cashback of up to Rs 1,690. When you add this bank discount the price goes down even further with it costing Rs 32,109.

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Customers can also avail an exchange discount as well, depending on the condition of their device, on an average the discount can go as low as Rs 29,650.



EMI options are also available with a 3-month EMI, this will have three instalments of Rs 11,587, but the price here will increase due to interest and will cost you Rs 34,761. Specs And Features The specs are pretty straightforward, with an Exynos chipset inside the Exynos 1580. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel which supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for glass protection and comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM and 128 and 256 GB storage options.

The device also sports an IP67 rating for dust and water protection and has a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. ALSO READ: Jio 98-Day Mobile Recharge Plan: Get Unlimited Voice Calling, 2 GB Data Per Day And JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Subscription The camera inside consists of a triple camera setup with a 50 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro shooter. For your selfies and video calls, you also get a 12MP front camera.