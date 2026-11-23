Jio mobile recharge plan: If you are a Jio user, there is a plan for you that offers long-term validity, and this special plan is being offered by the company for Rs 999. Jio has a lot of plans, small and big and with but with this plan you get long period validity as well as data and OTT benefits.
Adding to the above-mentioned benefits, there is also JioHotstar mobile subscription that users will get with 12 months validity as well as Canva Pro Lite. There is also 50 GB of free cloud storage on JioAICloud.
So let's dive in and take a look at what's inside the plan.
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Rs 999 Plan Benefits
This plan has a long-term benefit of 98 days, which means you get three months and a few more days with it. 2 GB of high-speed data per day is also in the bundle.
This means that users will get 196 GB of total data in this time frame, although if the user exhausts daily data usage limits the speed drops to 64 Kbps, and apart from all this, eligible users will also be able to get the benefits of unlimited 5G with this plan.
Voice Calling is unlimited on all networks. There is also a 100 SMS per day benefit added to all this.
JioHotstar and Canva Pro Lite
Apart from the above-mentioned basics, the plan also offers a plethora of digital services, and if you are someone who likes to watch TT's on their mobile phones, then this plan brings a lot of value for you. There is also an added benefit of 50GB of free storage on JioAICLloud.
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You also get a Canva Pro Lite subscription, and you can use this for your editing needs on the go, a plan which is currently priced at Rs 1,590. You get both JioHotstar and Canva subscriptions for 12 months' validity. So, with a three-month plan, you also get digital benefits that are worth a 12-month period.
Rs 999 Jio prepaid plan benefits
|Benefits
|Details
|Plan Price
|Rs 999
|Validity
|98 days
|Daily Data
|2GB per day
|Total Data
|196GB
|Post-Quota Speed
|64 Kbps
|5G Data
|Unlimited 5G for eligible users
|Voice Calling
|Unlimited calls to all networks
|SMS
|100 SMS per day
|JioHotstar
|Mobile subscription for 12 months
|Canva Pro Lite
|12-month subscription
|JioAICloud
|50GB free cloud storage