Jio mobile recharge plan: If you are a Jio user, there is a plan for you that offers long-term validity, and this special plan is being offered by the company for Rs 999. Jio has a lot of plans, small and big and with but with this plan you get long period validity as well as data and OTT benefits.

Adding to the above-mentioned benefits, there is also JioHotstar mobile subscription that users will get with 12 months validity as well as Canva Pro Lite. There is also 50 GB of free cloud storage on JioAICloud.

So let's dive in and take a look at what's inside the plan.

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Rs 999 Plan Benefits

This plan has a long-term benefit of 98 days, which means you get three months and a few more days with it. 2 GB of high-speed data per day is also in the bundle.

This means that users will get 196 GB of total data in this time frame, although if the user exhausts daily data usage limits the speed drops to 64 Kbps, and apart from all this, eligible users will also be able to get the benefits of unlimited 5G with this plan.