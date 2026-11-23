If you have been eyeing a large TV to get in your house, this might be the perfect time to do so, as Flipkart's Black Friday sale is here. This sale brings big discounts on large-screen TVs and includes some big names like Sony, Samsung and more.

Also GTA 6 is currently now on sale, so if you have a PS5 this would be the best opportunity to get a big TV and amp up your setup. Not just that movies and series just hit different on a big TV.

So let's take a look at TVs that are available right now on sale, and which one sits best for you. ALSO READ: Jio 98-Day Mobile Recharge Plan: Get Unlimited Voice Calling, 2 GB Data Per Day And JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Subscription Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI TV This TV is listed at a price of Rs 61,990 on Flipkart right now. It is a 65-inch screen TV and the MRP of this TV was Rs 79,900. This means that the device is now having a cut of at least 22 per cent. Users can further avail Flipkart Axis and SBI credit card offers and also get up to Rs 9,750 off. Further, the ICICI credit card offer can also be availed to get Rs 9,000 discount. Some other select banks can give yo Rs 7,000 off as well.

TCL 65-Inch QLED Smart TV TCL's 65-inch QLED TV is getting one of the biggest price cuts in the Flipkart sale. It was selling for ₹1,14,990, but the price has now dropped to ₹61,990. That's a saving of ₹53,000 before bank offers, taking the discount to 46%. There is more room to save if you have an eligible credit card. Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards offer up to ₹19,250 off, while ICICI cardholders can get up to ₹19,000 off. The discount through multi-bank offers goes up to ₹17,000. With the highest applicable bank offer, you can get the TV for ₹42,740.

Xiaomi X Series 65-Inch 4K Smart TV Xiaomi's 65-inch X Series 4K Smart TV is a considerably cheaper option on this list. Its sale price is ₹41,999, compared to the original price of ₹74,999. That is a 44% reduction, even before applying any bank offer. Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit card users can save another ₹4,000, while ICICI cardholders get up to ₹3,500 off. There is also a discount of up to ₹3,250 with IndusInd credit cards. If you can use the highest available offer, the price drops to ₹37,999.

Sony Bravia 2 II 65-Inch 4K Smart TV Sony's Bravia 2 II 65-inch 4K Smart TV has also received a price cut, although it remains the most expensive option among these three models. The television, which originally cost ₹1,28,990, is now listed at ₹82,990, a discount of 36%. Buyers can bring the price down further using eligible bank cards. Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards offer up to ₹9,137 off, while ICICI credit cards provide up to ₹7,250 off. Multi-bank offers are also available, with discounts of up to ₹5,250. The lowest effective price after the highest applicable offer is ₹73,853.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A56 Gets A Huge Discount On Flipkart: Exynos Chip, 50 MP Camera And More Inside; Check Deal Hisense E6N 65 Inch TV This is the last deal on the list, and it is the E6N 65-inch 4K smart TV, and this is available right now at a discount rate of 45 per cent, making its effective discounted price Rs 43,999 cutting it down from MRP of Rs 79,999. As above, you can also utilise different SBI and Axis Bank credit card discounts on Flipkart with a Rs 2,200 cut. ICICI will give you Rs 1,250 cut and that will bring the price down further.