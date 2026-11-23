Apple, in September, announced its three latest smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and its first time ever foldable, the iPhone Duo. Now reports are out suggesting that Apple will soon be coming out with its latest affordable-segment smartphones for the public, and this could mean the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e.

There are reports suggesting the second iPhone Air, the iPhone Air 2, could also be making its way to the markets in the coming year's spring session, although it was suggested that all three might come out at the same time, but right now iPhone Air 2 might have received a pushback in its dates.

ALSO READ: Jio 98-Day Mobile Recharge Plan: Get Unlimited Voice Calling, 2 GB Data Per Day And JioHotstar And Canva Pro Lite Subscription Spring Launch iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e As per a report from Bloomberg, in spring time Apple could come out with more than just one product. The report has clarified some major points, like the fact that Apple will be launching budget iPhones during its iOS 27.4 cycle, also iPhone 18e and a new Mac can also be expected.

The report also suggest a refreshed MacBook Air, and after this spring session, a little further in the year, the company could also bring an OLED iPad, a refreshed iPad Pro, and the iPhone Air 2. It seems like that John Ternus has spread the launch sequence of Apple's products throughout the year as per the report.

For now, only the iPhone 18e seems to be matching the same timeline as its predecessor, rest, the iPhone Air 2, has been delayed as far as the report goes. 18e and iPhone 18 Spec Sheet (Expected) The iPhone 18e is expected with 6.2-inch LTPS OLED display, which is an upgrade from the previous 6.1-inch display which was in its predecessor. However, it will retain the same refresh rate of 60Hz as before. A single rear camera will be there, just like before, which is a bit low-end compared to the specs we have today, for a price close to Rs 79,000.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Black Friday Sale: 65-Inch Smart TVs Get Huge Price Cuts; Offers And Discounts A chip update can be expected with the A20 chipset, with 9GB RAM, to aid with artificial intelligence (AI) based workloads. When it comes to the chip, the base iPhone 18 will have the same, display could be bigger, with a 6.3-inch display and 9 GB RAM will also be there.