- Huang apologized for 'terrible mistakes' and violating company code of conduct.
- He revealed taking daily therapy sessions to cope with personal fallout.
- Addressed management style, employee safety, and political pressure claims.
A day after his reinstatement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed an all-hands meeting with the company staff and apologised again. The 63-year-old CEO admitted that he made 'terrible mistakes' that violated the company's code of conduct, much of which he said he had written himself. He revealed that he has been taking therapy sessions for about an hour and a half every day, which is helping him to deal with the fallout.
Huang also acknowledged that his conduct was not acceptable, which prompted the board of the company to consider his ouster. The Nvidia CEO described the meeting as one of the hardest he had ever faced. Touching the personal aspect of the controversy, he said his most difficult conversation had been with his wife.
"I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids, and of course, I hurt all of you," the New York Times quotes Huang as saying.
Huang expressed gratitude to the Trump-led United States administration for quickly sharing intelligence with Nvidia as it helped the board assess the national security risks linked to his return, which were low.
The Nvidia CEO also rejected the criticism that his return was an indication of him being above the company rules or that political pressure was a driving factor behind it.
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"That is completely untrue," Huang said, according to The NYT. He added that the Nvidia board reviewed the matter and assessed the circumstances before making a decision on his return. However, he confirmed that the Trump administration had assured them that he did not pose a national security threat and deserved another chance.
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On being portrayed as an abusive boss, Huang admitted that his demanding management style had sometimes taken a toll on employees, but that does not make him abusive. Defending his demanding approach, Huang maintained that the pressure he brought to work could push people to perform better, but admitted that he sometimes went too far.
"It disempowers them, and that's not right," Huang said, adding that he needed to find a way to maintain his dedication to Nvidia without hurting the people working for him. "I need to hold myself to a higher standard at this time," he added.
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"I believe we need to create and continue to sustain a safe environment for all of our women. And if I did anything that put that in jeopardy, I cannot tell you how sad I am, and I'll do everything I can to fix it. We will not tolerate that," Huang said on treatment of women at Nvidia, as quoted by Wired.