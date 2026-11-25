A day after his reinstatement, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed an all-hands meeting with the company staff and apologised again. The 63-year-old CEO admitted that he made 'terrible mistakes' that violated the company's code of conduct, much of which he said he had written himself. He revealed that he has been taking therapy sessions for about an hour and a half every day, which is helping him to deal with the fallout.

Huang also acknowledged that his conduct was not acceptable, which prompted the board of the company to consider his ouster. The Nvidia CEO described the meeting as one of the hardest he had ever faced. Touching the personal aspect of the controversy, he said his most difficult conversation had been with his wife.

"I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids, and of course, I hurt all of you," the New York Times quotes Huang as saying.

Huang expressed gratitude to the Trump-led United States administration for quickly sharing intelligence with Nvidia as it helped the board assess the national security risks linked to his return, which were low.

The Nvidia CEO also rejected the criticism that his return was an indication of him being above the company rules or that political pressure was a driving factor behind it.

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"That is completely untrue," Huang said, according to The NYT. He added that the Nvidia board reviewed the matter and assessed the circumstances before making a decision on his return. However, he confirmed that the Trump administration had assured them that he did not pose a national security threat and deserved another chance.