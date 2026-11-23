Pakistan is actively attempting to target some defence, paramilitary and defence-civilian officials through cyber espionage. Security agencies detected that certain Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) were secretly infiltrating about a dozen private WhatsApp groups used by officials linked to defence.

News agency PTI, quoting officials, reported that the security agencies flagged a "targeted" cyber espionage attempt against Indian officials.

ALSO READ: DRDO Scientist Arrested For Leaking Information To Pakistani Agents, Probe Underway

13-14 Private WhatsApp Groups Infiltrated By Pakistan

Some Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives "infiltrated" about 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by defence, paramilitary (Central Armed Police Forces), and defence-civilian officials, flagged security and intelligence agencies.

The officials said the threat has been categorised as a "targeted" cyber espionage campaign against these personnel who are rendering sensitive security duties.

Pakistan's Spy 'Soniya' In Defence-Civilian Officials WhatsApp Group

The development came days after the security agencies flagged a PIO impersonating as a DRDO scientist named 'Soniya' in a defence-civilian officials WhatsApp group where some sensitive information is suspected to have been shared in exchange for money.