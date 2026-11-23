- Pakistan operatives infiltrated Indian defence WhatsApp groups.
- Security agencies detected targeted cyber espionage attempt.
- Audit ordered for social communication platforms.
Pakistan is actively attempting to target some defence, paramilitary and defence-civilian officials through cyber espionage. Security agencies detected that certain Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) were secretly infiltrating about a dozen private WhatsApp groups used by officials linked to defence.
News agency PTI, quoting officials, reported that the security agencies flagged a "targeted" cyber espionage attempt against Indian officials.
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13-14 Private WhatsApp Groups Infiltrated By Pakistan
Some Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives "infiltrated" about 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by defence, paramilitary (Central Armed Police Forces), and defence-civilian officials, flagged security and intelligence agencies.
The officials said the threat has been categorised as a "targeted" cyber espionage campaign against these personnel who are rendering sensitive security duties.
Pakistan's Spy 'Soniya' In Defence-Civilian Officials WhatsApp Group
The development came days after the security agencies flagged a PIO impersonating as a DRDO scientist named 'Soniya' in a defence-civilian officials WhatsApp group where some sensitive information is suspected to have been shared in exchange for money.
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Comprehensive Audit Of Social Communication Platforms
Following the detection of Pakistani infiltration into private WhatsApp groups, the agencies directed a "comprehensive audit" and cleaning of the social communication platforms used by these personnel, including the identified groups.
Officials said a general advisory was issued, directing all forces and defence civilian organisations to sanitise their platforms. No official or classified information and data should be shared over social media platforms, it added.
"The stipulated cyber hygiene guidelines have been reiterated and it has been directed that no official or classified information and data be shared over social media platforms in the wake of this incident," a senior officer said.
The officials said the PIOs likely sneaked into these groups using a spoofed or compromised Indian cellphone number. These numbers belonging to the PIOs were "silent members" in the groups, observing the chats and documents being shared, they added.
Apart from the identified WhatsApp groups, a general advisory directed all forces and defence civilian organisations to audit and sanitise their platforms and remove unidentified members.
(With PTI Inputs)