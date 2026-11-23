- Bihar to introduce 20 new ropeway services for tourism.
- 7-kilometre ropeway to connect Patna and Sonepur over Ganga.
- Phase 1 targets six key hill shrines and landmarks.
State Bureau, Patna: In a major move to boost tourism, Bihar is set to introduce ropeway services across 20 prominent tourist destinations, including a 7-kilometre line over the river Ganga connecting the state capital, Patna, to Sonepur. Alongside this river link, the project will cover major hill shrines and historical landmarks across Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Jehanabad, Rohtas, and Kaimur, making them easily accessible for visitors and devotees.
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7-Kilometre Ropeway To Connect Patna And Sonepur
The Patna-Sonpur ropeway will run directly from the JP Ganga Path (Marine Drive) area in Patna to the revered Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.
The project is planned to be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) issued a consultancy tender for a pre-feasibility study this month. The upcoming study will evaluate technical feasibility and potential routes to finalise project costs, station locations, passenger capacity, and technical specifications.
Phase 1 Targets Six Key Hill Shrines And Historical Landmarks
In the initial phase, plans are underway to build ropeways at six major hill shrines and historical landmarks:
- Gaya and Bodh Gaya: Brahmayoni Hill, Pretshila Hill, and Dungeshwari Hill
- Jehanabad: Vanavar (Barabar) Hill
- Rohtas and Kaimur: Rohtasgarh Fort and Maa Mundeshwari Dham
Rs 35.91 Crore Sanctioned For Gaya And Bodh Gaya Corridors
To accelerate work in the Gaya-Bodh Gaya corridor, authorities have earmarked a total budget of Rs 35.91 crore for three priority ropeway projects:
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- Dungeshwari Hill (Bodh Gaya): Rs 16.76 crore
- Pretshila Hill (Gaya): Rs 10.48 crore
- Brahmayoni Hill (Gaya): Rs 8.67 crore
6-Lane 'Nitish Setu' Inaugurated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 'Nitish Setu' in Bihar’s Vaishali district. Named after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the six-lane cable-stayed bridge spans the Ganga River.
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Built at a cost of Rs 4,280 crore, the 9.76-km-long bridge will link Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of Patna, according to an official release. Designed to boost Bihar's road infrastructure, the bridge reduces travel time between Patna and Vaishali to just 20 to 25 minutes.