State Bureau, Patna: In a major move to boost tourism, Bihar is set to introduce ropeway services across 20 prominent tourist destinations, including a 7-kilometre line over the river Ganga connecting the state capital, Patna, to Sonepur. Alongside this river link, the project will cover major hill shrines and historical landmarks across Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Jehanabad, Rohtas, and Kaimur, making them easily accessible for visitors and devotees.

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7-Kilometre Ropeway To Connect Patna And Sonepur

The Patna-Sonpur ropeway will run directly from the JP Ganga Path (Marine Drive) area in Patna to the revered Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur.

The project is planned to be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) issued a consultancy tender for a pre-feasibility study this month. The upcoming study will evaluate technical feasibility and potential routes to finalise project costs, station locations, passenger capacity, and technical specifications.