A little-known businesswoman named Alice Huang has suddenly become the internet’s biggest mystery. The recent espionage allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have put her at the centre of the US-China tech controversy. With limited digital footprints, her life can be roughly traced. Reportedly, public records show that she was a former journalist who moved to senior roles at Asian financial firms before becoming a tech dealmaker.

However, US officials have alleged that she was working as a Chinese spy who had an affair with Nvidia's chief executive. As per these claims, she was tasked with collecting information on the world’s leading tech giants in order to help Beijing surpass the US in AI dominance. Following this, multiple investigations are ongoing, although Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's chief executive on November 23, 2026.

Also Read: Pune Horror: Murder Accused's Hand Chopped Off With Sickle Outside Court, Shots Fired; Police Seal Area Who Is Alice Huang? With little known about Alice’s biography, reports suggest that Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, her Chinese name, was born in Hunan Province in China. She spent her childhood near a state-owned weapons manufacturing complex linked to defence supplier Norinco, where her father worked as a clerk. Reports suggest that she worked in media and finance roles before pivoting into tech and data centres, although nothing has been verified yet.

In March 2023, Alice became the managing director of a Singapore subsidiary of Chinese gaming company 7Road Holdings. Rebranded as Megaspeed International, the business pivoted to AI data centres. Later, Megaspeed became a major buyer of Nvidia hardware, acquiring billions in Nvidia-equipped servers via affiliates and renting computing capacity in Southeast Asia to Chinese firms. She formally stepped down from the managing director position in August 2025, based on corporate filings and investment reports.

How Did Her Path Cross With Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang? On November 8, 2026, Huang sent a message to the Nvidia staff taking accountability for his personal actions and hurting his wife and children. In his message, Huang wrote, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Axios reported.

While it is still unclear exactly when and where Alica and Jensen met, various media reports have claimed that the Chinese businesswoman had become something of a regular fixture in Huang’s business circle, appearing multiple times at the side of the Nvidia CEO at private and corporate events.

All About Megaspeed Megaspeed was incorporated in Singapore in September 2015 as 7Road International, described as an overseas vehicle for a Hong Kong-listed gaming group. In early 2023, the firm was acquired by a group linked to Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang and her husband, financier Kang Wei. They renamed it Megaspeed in March 2023 and shifted its business to AI infrastructure.

Reportedly, Alice Huang leveraged her personal ties to Jensen Huang and helped Alibaba, the Chinese tech giant, become the anchor customer. This made Megaspeed an official Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region in November 2023. Where Is Alice Huang Now? While her whereabouts are unknown, reports suggest that she has returned to Beijing, China, living out of the public eye and holding no official responsibilities. Despite being reinstated as Nvidia’s president, CEO, and board director on November 23, 2026, Jensen Huang continues to face congressional testimony and ongoing internal, state, and federal scrutiny.