China criticised the Donald Trump administration of targetting Chinese companies after a New York federal court found telecom giant Huawei guilty of stealing trade secrets and other offences. The federal jury in Brooklyn found the telecommunication company guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the US.

What are the allegations against China? The verdict was sentenced following serious allegations, including Huawei business dealings with Iran. The US Department of Justice stated that Huawei persistently lied about its business in Iran. It falsely told banks, journalists, and the US government that it did not assist Iran's government, military, or intelligence community.

According to the DOJ, Huawei concealed its activities in Iranian banks to obtain US dollars and access to the American-dollar clearing services, which enabled Huawei to be a sophisticated participant in a global marketplace for telecommunications services. ALSO READ: Xi Jinping’s 4th Politburo Purge: Shanghai Party Boss And Rising Star Chen Jining Put Under Investigation The equipment manufacturer also faced allegations of attempting to recruit employees of US telecoms firms and obtaining confidential information from them in the process. Using that data, Huawei developed products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices, according to the original indictment.

In its release, the DOJ mentioned listing the details of intellectual property, including source code for internet routers, antenna technology, and robot testing technology. The verdict underlined crucial allegations about how Huawei even launched an internal programme offering bonuses to employees who obtained industrial secrets from competitors.

ALSO READ: Deaf Couple Runs Restaurant In China Where Diners Order In Sign Language And Nobody In Need Goes Hungry How did China react to the allegations? Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China firmly opposes the US suppressing and containing Chinese enterprises and firmly supports Chinese enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests.