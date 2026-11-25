The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Wednesday, condemned the Houthi attack on a tower in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, which reportedly injured 11 people, including two Indians. The MEA also condemned the persistent attacks on the economic and energy infrastructure of the Gulf nation.

Sharing an X post, the MEA said the attack occurred on November 24 and reaffirmed India’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing that such strikes threatened civilian lives and regional stability. MEA Assures Assistance To Families “We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the post read.

The ministry confirmed that two Indians were among those injured in the attack, adding that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was providing all possible assistance to them and their families. Our statement on the Houthi attack on Riyadh Financial District Tower ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/JczR8ZAEta https://t.co/orX07MfiHO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 25, 2026 “These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," the statement added. As per Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence, 11 people were injured in the attack at a tower in Riyadh. The injured people includetwo Saudi nationals, two Indians, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians. ALSO READ: Shenzhen Trilateral Pledges Petrol Boost, But Misses Hormuz Crisis: What It Means For India's Energy Supply

What did the Saudi Defence Force Say? The Saudi Civil Defence shared a statement on X, saying that the emergency response teams immediately reached the location and implemented the necessary procedures to protect lives and property. Official spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition clarified that a Financial Centre tower had been targeted, marking the incident as a "cowardly terrorist attack". The spokesperson said relevant authorities were conducting an on-site investigation.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Says India Engages In Civilisational Dialogue For Peace Amid Global Wars And Unrest At SCO Forum The incident comes following rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on telecommunications infrastructure in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate. Sharing a post on socil media, Houthi-controlled Ministry of Communications and Information Technology alleged that coalition aircraft targeted telecommunications buildings, workers' accommodation and a mosque in the governorate. The ministry claimed that 17 workers were killed and 11 others injured in the strikes, according to an initial toll. It further alleged that several telecommunications facilities were destroyed, disrupting internet and communication services across multiple districts.