A total of 53 persons, including 17 children, have been hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a roadside eatery in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The patients, being treated at the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, also include 25 women, they said.

According to Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Medical Officer of Health Dr Sandeep Gadekar, the patients are currently stable.

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The affected persons had consumed shawarma at an eatery in the Vanzarpatti Naka area of Bhiwandi on Monday night and subsequently developed vomiting and loose motions, the official said.

On Tuesday, officials said that 11 persons had been hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning. The number has now risen to 53.

Gadekar told PTI that a case has been registered against the eatery owner under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations at the Nizampura police station. The accused is absconding, he said.

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FDA Assistant Commissioner Santosh Shisodia said they have urged the municipal corporation to designate specific areas for selling street food so they can be properly monitored, pointing out that vendors are currently scattered across Bhiwandi.

Shisodia said the drinking water supplied to residents in the town appeared yellow, adding that only laboratory tests could confirm whether the reported ailments were linked to food poisoning or any other factor.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by the Daily Jagran staff and has been published through a syndicated feed by PTI.)