A unique crocodile-themed bridge will be constructed by the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on the Vishwamitri River in Sayaji Bagh for Rs 12.70 crore. The reptile design of the proposed 57-meter-long and 7.80 meters wide bridge has been completed. The design intends to highlight Vadodara's urban co-existence of crocodiles.

A 2005 survey by the Gujarat Ecological Education Research (GEER) Foundation found that 442 mugger crocodiles lived along a 21-km stretch of the Vishwamitri River within Vadodara. The river directly flows through the densely populated neighbourhoods, bridges, and roads, hence the crocodile bridge.

There are plans to build a crocodile-themed bridge in place of the existing foot overbridge over the Vishwamitri River in Sayajibagh. The construction is expected to start next year. The aim of this unique project is not only to build a bridge for vehicular movement over the river, but also to develop it as a public place and a centre of attraction for tourists and local citizens. Along with this, the long-pending proposal to create a viewpoint for the crocodiles in the Vishwamitri River will also be taken forward. ALSO READ: 'Children Bank Of India' On Rs 500 Notes: How Fraudsters Duped Gujarat Businessman Of Rs 40 Lakh With Fake Notes What did VMC Commissioner say? According to Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, the design of this bridge will incorporate the shape of a crocodile's head and tail. Apart from this, the railing will also have a crocodile skin-like pattern, themed flooring and decorative lighting.

Due to this special design, the bridge will not only be a means of transportation, but will also be able to develop into a tourist destination with a distinct identity in Sayajibagh. The construction of this bridge will also move towards realising the long-proposed crocodile watching facility in the city.

Bicycle track, pedestrian space The proposed bridge will be 57 meters long and 7.80 meters wide. A 3-meter-wide cycle track will be built in the middle of it. While 2-meter wide pedestrian paths will be prepared on both sides. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the view of the Vishwamitri River and its surrounding natural environment while standing on the bridge. The bridge will be designed to accommodate at least 200 people at a time. The total deck area of this bridge will be approximately 445 square meters.

ALSO READ: Lion Chased On Bike At Gujarat's Ambardi Safari Park In Viral Video, Three Forest Dept Staff Removed After Outrage 270 metric tonnes of steel to be used The bridge will be a single-span steel bridge. It will consist of a 57-metre-long steel box and arch, for which E-350 grade structural steel will be used. Approximately 270 metric tonnes of steel will be used in the entire project. Out of this, 110 metric tonnes of steel will be used to create a special crocodile-themed design. RCC railings will be constructed on both sides of the bridge as well as around the cycle track.