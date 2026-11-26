Jagran correspondent, Rohtak | In a chilling incident, indiscriminate firing took place around 30 metres from a police station in Haryana's Rohtak, leaving four people dead. The incident took place at Milan Dhaba, near Kharavar police station, late Wednesday night in a suspected gang war.

The deceased have been identified as Rinku, son of Jagbir, a resident of Dighal; Vineet, son of Jaibir, a resident of Dighal; Ganju, a resident of Dighal; and Himanshu, son of Rajbir, a resident of Beri. According to information, five armed assailants arrived in a Swift car and opened fire on the victims who were having dinner at the eatery. The sound of the gunfire caused panic at the eatery, sending people to run for their lives. People at the dhaba hid behind and beneath the tables to save themselves.

While three men died at the dining table, the fourth, who had fled for his life, was chased and gunned down by the armed assailants. After the incident, the criminals roamed the scene for several minutes, brandishing their weapons, and then fled. Following the incident, several senior district police officers, including Rohtak Police Range IG Hamid Akhtar and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rajpurohit, arrived at the scene.

ALSO READ: Dawood Ibrahim Link To Delhi Gang Wars: Underworld Trail And Crime Record Of Naseem Durrani Killed In UP The police called Special Cell and FSL teams to the site, who thoroughly scanned the crime scene and collected evidence. This incident is being linked to a gang war between Bhau Ritolia and Sunny Ritolia. Meanwhile, an Instagram post from a handle named Rohit Bajrang, the cousin of Himanshu Bhau, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Himanshu was killed in an encounter with police near Ritoli village in 2022. In the Instagram post, Bajrang has claimed that the late-night assault at Milan Dhaba was part of a revenge attack.

Rohtak STF encounter In a separate incident, two suspects in a property dealer attack case were injured in an encounter with Rohtak STF in Sonipat. Rahul alias Nanha and Vikas alias Vicky were injured while Krishan was arrested in Gohana, Sonipat. A bullet also hit PSI Mandeep. He escaped unhurt as the bullet hit his bulletproof jacket.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Dwarka AATS Foils Gang War And Extortion Plot; Saddam Ghori Gang Member Held STF In-charge, Rohtak, Yogender Dahiya said, "During the raid, as soon as we stopped the vehicles and tried to apprehend them, they opened fire on the police party. During the firing, our PSI Mandeep also got shot, and he survived because he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. And in retaliatory action, the police also fired toward them, as a result of which they got injured—bullets hit them in their legs..."