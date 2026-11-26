Jagran Correspondent, Bhubaneswar | One person was killed and 35 were injured in a violent clash between two groups at Aadipada village, Nayagarh district, Odisha, on Wednesday night. All the injured were initially taken to the Mahipur Community Health Centre.

Eleven people, who were seriously injured, were then referred to the district headquarters hospital. The deceased was identified as Manu Barik (50). Tension prevailed in the village following the incident that took place under Gateri Panchayat in the Nuagaon police station area.

ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Pastor Drugs Husband, Rapes Pregnant Woman Under Pretext Of Special Prayers; FIR Lodged Heavy Police Deployment Upon receiving information about the violence, senior police officers from the Mahipur police station, Nuagaon police station, and Nayagarh arrived at the scene. What Triggered The Violent Clash The clash between the two groups was triggered over a dispute during the purification ceremony. When the purification ceremony was underway, a group of youth were spotted urinating there. They were peeing where the organisers placed some large water drums for cooking and other preparations. Seeing this, the organisers objected, which quickly escalated into a violent clash. Bricks and stones were thrown from both sides.

When Barik tried to intervene, a man attacked him with a knife. He stabbed Barik in the stomach, causing him to collapse on the spot. ALSO READ: Odisha Shocker: Woman Dragged Into River By Crocodile While Bathing In Jajpur | Caught On Camera His death enraged villagers, and the entire area quickly turned into a battlefield. People from both groups, armed with sharp weapons, attacked each other, leaving dozens of people injured. Tension Had Been Going On For Several Days. Sources said there had been tension in the village for a long time over a play. A play was being staged in the village to mark Kartik Purnima. A group of youth wanted to hold the play at the same location where the purification ceremony was held. Since then, tensions have been brewing between the two groups.

Senior police officers were camping at the scene and trying to bring the tense situation under control. (With Sheshnath Rai's Inputs)