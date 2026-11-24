Taking a winter train journey in India can let you enjoy clear mountain air, views of snow-capped peaks, and coastal sunshine without summer heat or monsoon delays. Travel through iconic rail routes covering Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, West Bengal, and more for unforgettable scenery sitting in a train.

5 Train Journeys You Must Take In India This Winter Season

Travel through breathtaking Indian landscapes through trains and experience a beautiful, scenic trip this winter.

1. Kalka–Shimla Railway (Himachal Pradesh)

Kalka-Shimla route is a historic UNESCO World Heritage line. It goes upwards and travels through pine-covered Himalayan foothills with beautiful scenes of the hilly forests.

Travel through UNESCO world heritage line (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Travel: This route crosses over 100 tunnels and iconic stone arch bridges. It also offers beautiful forest views with the possibility of winter frost or fresh snowfall falling along the tracks during winter.

2. Kashmir Valley Railway (Jammu & Kashmir)

Kashmir valley railway route is a scenic rail line in India running past the majestic Pir Panjal mountain range. Also, covering chinar trees, and the beautiful Jhelum River.

Enjoy views of snow-clad mountains (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Travel: Winter changes the Kashmir landscape into a beautiful expanse of snow-covered fields and clear mountain views that look amazing when travelling through in a train.

3. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (West Bengal)

The beloved historic ‘Toy Train’of Darjeeling travels slowly from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling covering lush tea estates and the famous engineering loops for an exquisite winter experience.

Enjoy views on the toy train (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Travel: Beautiful winter skies seen from the train by passengers from the train is a great experience. It also shows views of the snow-clad Kanchenjunga mountain range on bright and clear days.

4. Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Tamil Nadu)

Travelling from Mettupalayam up to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, this charming mountain railway line goes through vast tea plantations, tunnels, and forested Nilgiri hills for an otherworldly experience.

See breathtaking views on the route (Image Credits:Pexels)

Why To Travel: This railway trip is ideal for travellers who seek pleasant, cool winter weather and beautiful hill views without harsh freezing temperatures or heavy snow.

5. Konkan Railway (Maharashtra–Goa–Karnataka)

A railway route covering India's western coastline, this engineering marvel travels through the lush Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea via aesthetic bridges and tunnels.

Travel through beautiful bridges (Image Credits: Pexels)

Why To Travel: Mild, sunny winter temperatures make this railway journey in winters the perfect way to enjoy breezy coastal scenery, palm trees, and breathtaking river views.

ALSO READ: Where To Travel In India This Winter If You Want To Avoid The Cold

Railway Route Location Winter Highlights Kalka–Shimla Railway Himachal Pradesh UNESCO heritage line crossing 100+ tunnels, pine forests, and potential snowfall Kashmir Valley Railway Jammu & Kashmir Snow-covered valleys, Pir Panjal peaks, chinar trees, and the Jhelum River Darjeeling Himalayan Railway West Bengal Historic Toy Train past lush tea estates with clear views of snow-clad Kanchenjunga Nilgiri Mountain Railway Tamil Nadu Pleasant, cool hill weather through tea plantations and forested Nilgiri hills Konkan Railway Maharashtra–Goa–Karnataka Mild, sunny coastal ride past the Western Ghats, rivers, and palm-lined shores

ALSO READ: Planning A Winter Train Journey? What To Pack For An Overnight Trip

FAQs

Which winter train journeys in India offer the best chance to see snow?