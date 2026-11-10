IRCTC Slowdown: The railway passengers on Tuesday faced inconvenience while booking tickets in the peak hours, leading to frustrations amid the high demands. As per the reports, the passengers faced issues while using the website and app of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The social media posts suggest that the passengers faced technical issues during login, ticket booking, and payment.'

As per the tracking website Downdetector, 744 complaints were registered on Tuesday as of 11.12 am, multiple times more than on the usual days. The social media users stated that they faced several issues, including during login and payments. They also stated that the website failed to load during the peak hours, adding that the transaction also failed in many cases.

The issue led to frustration among the passengers, especially among those trying to book a 'Tatkal ticket'. While the social media users and the tracking site alleged irregularities, the authorities did not confirm any large-scale shutdown across the country.

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Passengers Faced These Issues:

- The home page of IRCTC's website was not loading

- Users faced difficulties while logging into their accounts

- They faced issues in the ticket searching process and completing the bookings

- The social media posts suggest that transactions of several passengers failed during online payments

IRCTC Issues Clarification

While replying to a social media user, the IRCTC stated that the services could have been affected due to high demands ahead of Chhath Puja, adding that the portal remained operational in the peak hours. "It is to clarify that the online reservation portal remained up and operational during these periods; however, the performance in terms of availability to users was seemingly delayed due to the high concurrent logins on the portal," the IRCTC stated.