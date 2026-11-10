A new twist has emerged in the murder of 25-year-old software engineer Sarthak Sarkar in Kolkata after his live-in partner, Sanchalika Basu (22) and her mother, Moumita Basu, were arrested in the case. The police investigation is yet to reach a conclusion on how the events unfolded and what role Moumita played in the entire case.

According to police, Sanchalika has given contradictory statements regarding the incident. On one occasion, she said she didn't remember what happened during the heated argument with Sarkar, while on the other, she claimed Sarthak had himself injured his throat with a pair of scissors, prompting investigators to verify her claims and determine if the scissors were used in the attack.

Police suspect that Sarthak was attacked during a heated argument with Sanchalika and are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances in which Moumita entered the room to find out her role. According to reports, the couple were engaged in repeated quarrels for a few days over allegations of an affair. On Saturday night, an argument again started between them while they were drinking. ALSO READ: Kolkata Resident Doctor Posts Distressed WhatsApp Status, Found Dead Inside Hostel Room Later After both accused each other of being involved with multiple partners, the investigators suspect the altercation turned violent. In that moment, the techie, who lived with Sanchalika and her mother at a rented flat in Fartabad, was hurt. However, the exact sequence of the events is yet to be determined.

Residents in the neighbourhood said they were alerted after a woman came out of the flat, crying for help at around 1:30 AM. The police are waiting for medical reports to arrive to piece together the events of the fatal night. Meanwhile, the two accused are being questioned to get more information. ALSO READ: Kolkata Teen Doused With Petrol, Set Ablaze After Being Blindfolded; Accused Film Attack For Reel Earlier reports suggested that the couple had bought a bag full of crackers and meat for Kali Puja. The meat vendor whom they visited frequently said they held bags full of crackers when they went to his shop on Sunday.

The neighbours said that the couple seemed completely normal, as always, on the evening before the incident.