In its attempt to prove the Karnataka government's ethanol percentage claim false, Bharat Petroleum has launched a campaign named 'MythVsFact'. Under the campaign, they conducted a test of the ethanol blend in petrol at a Mysuru pump to prove that it had the mandated 20 percent ethanol level. After the testing, they shared the result on X on Sunday.

However, things turned against them after several social media users flagged the result, alleging that it crossed the limit and touched 33 per cent. Soon after, BPCL deleted the post, which further made them a target of trolls online. ALSO READ: E20 Row: Keralam Orders Petrol Pump Inspections, Collects Fuel Samples After Karnataka's 31% Ethanol Blending Claim Social Media Users Flag BCPL Over Deleted Post BCPL's action soon became a talking point on X, where users questioned the company's response and pointed to what they described as inconsistent standards. The viral post also triggered demands for clarification from both the company and government authorities over the issue.

How Did Internet React Calling BCPL a clown organisation, a user wrote, "BPCl did an ethanol test experiment that ethanol in e20 petrol is just 20% BPCL posted the pictures of the test tube container on their X account. People pointed out it's not 20% ethanol, instead, it's 33%. BCPL deleted the tweet and proved what a clown organisation BCPL is."

BPCl did an ethanol test experiment that ethanol in e20 petrol is just 20% BPCL posted the pictures of the test tube container on their 𝕏 account. People pointed out it’s not 20% ethanol, instead, it’s 33% BPCL deleted the tweet and proved what a clown organisation BPCL is https://t.co/8XbTSTq47Z — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) November 9, 2026 Another commented, "BPCL deleted this tweet after people pointed out that it shows 33% of Ethanol." BPCL deleted this tweet after people pointed out that it shows 33% of Ethanol https://t.co/QxteuW24dV — Mukesh (@mikejava85) November 9, 2026 ALSO READ: E20 Row: Centre Rejects Karnataka's '31% Ethanol In Petrol' Claim, Says Fuel Meets BIS Standards What Was Karnataka Govt's Allegation? The Karnataka government has raised real worries about the quality of petrol people are getting at the pumps. It alleged that as many as 63 samples taken from firms like IOCL and HPCL across the state showed E20 content breaching the mandated mark of 20 per cent. The whole issue has also turned into a political spat between the BJP and Congress.

In response, the Congress-led Kerala government also started collecting petrol samples from fuel stations across the state. The first round covers four districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur. Minister Anoop Jacob said the drive could be expanded to more districts if the early results raise further questions. Officials will take the samples without any advance notice and send them to a government lab for testing, with reports expected within ten days.