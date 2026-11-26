Srinagar has emerged as India's most polluted city, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 387 and falling in the hazardous category, according to private air quality monitoring platform aqi.in. According to aqi.in, the AQI in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital stood at 387 at 5 pm on Thursday. In comparison, Delhi recorded an AQI of 159 during the same period, placing it in the unhealthy category. Delhi ranked 115th among the most polluted cities.

The temperature in Srinagar stood at 9 degrees Celsius, while PM2.5 and PM10 levels were recorded at 268 and 349, respectively. The platform also ranked Srinagar as the second most polluted city in the world at 5 pm. Srinagar was followed by four cities in Bihar including Saharsa, Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and Patna which also featured among India's most polluted cities, with air quality in the severe category. However, the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 24-hour average AQI reading for Srinagar stood at 137, significantly lower than the real-time figure reported by aqi.in. The two readings cover different measurement periods and should not be directly compared. According to AQI.in, air quality is categorised as: Good: 0-50

Moderate: 51-100

Poor: 101-150

Unhealthy: 151-200

Severe: 201-300

Hazardous: Above 301 Reacting to the deteriorating air quality in Jammu and Kashmir's capital, Pulwama MLA Waheed Para shared a screenshot showing Srinagar's AQI at 663 (hazardous), compared with Delhi's 255, on November 25, 2026. He used the figures to highlight the decline in air quality in Kashmir, a region once known for its clean air.

ALSO READ: 'Will Allow Only BS-6 Vehicles': SC Proposes Stricter Curbs, Phasing Out Polluting Vehicles Amid Rise In Delhi AQI He wrote, "Srinagar’s AQI has reportedly hit 663, while Delhi stands at 255. Let that sink in. A place once known for its pristine air is now choking on pollution. We are losing our forests, wetlands and biodiversity to unchecked destruction. How much more of Kashmir’s paradise must we lose before its environment becomes a priority?"

Srinagar’s AQI has reportedly hit 663, while Delhi stands at 255. Let that sink in. A place once known for its pristine air is now choking on pollution. We are losing our forests, wetlands and biodiversity to unchecked destruction. How much more of Kashmir’s paradise must we lose before its environment becomes a priority? — Waheed Ur Rehman Para (@parawahid) November 25, 2026 Why Is Srinagar's Air Quality Deteriorating? The rising AQI in Srinagar and increasing levels of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, are linked to several factors. These include winter heating practices, vehicle emissions and the Valley's geographical conditions, which can trap pollutants. One of the major contributors is the increased use of heating systems during winter. As temperatures fall, households and commercial establishments rely heavily on traditional heating methods to stay warm.

The burning of firewood and charcoal releases smoke and fine particles into the air, adding to winter pollution. The growing number of vehicles in Srinagar has also contributed to the problem. Traffic congestion on the city's narrow roads, engines running while vehicles are stationary and cold weather conditions lead to higher emissions of nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter.

ALSO READ: Delhi Breathes A Little Easier, But Still In 'Poor' Category As AQI Hits 248; Check Area-Wise Air Quality Cold Wave Conditions Continue In Kashmir Cold conditions continued across Kashmir, with Srinagar recording a minimum temperature two degrees below normal for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the Valley, with the minimum temperature settling at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius. However, this was a slight improvement from the previous night's minus 3.6 degrees Celsius. Several parts of the Valley were covered in fog on Thursday morning. Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across the Valley until the end of November. It has also warned that night temperatures may fall further.