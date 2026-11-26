Bottled water, often considered a safe drinking option, has come under scrutiny after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved prosecution against Bisleri International over a water sample that failed quality tests. The regulator found bromate and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in a sample collected from the company's Goa plant. Bisleri, however, has maintained that its products are safe and undergo more than 90 quality tests. Here is what you need to know about the contaminants, their possible health effects and how to check the quality of bottled water. ALSO READ: Bisleri Row Puts Packaged Water Under Scanner As FSSAI Begins Nationwide Quality Checks; Here's What Triggered The Probe 1. What happened in the Bisleri water case? The FSSAI collected six samples from Bisleri's Goa plant on September 30, 2025. Five samples passed the tests, while one failed because its bromate level exceeded the permissible limit. Bisleri challenged the findings on November 22, 2025, and requested a retest. The subsequent testing also detected PAHs in the sample. On November 22, 2026, the FSSAI approved prosecution against the company. In a statement issued on November 23, Bisleri said its products undergo more than 90 tests to ensure quality and safety. The company also said another FSSAI-approved laboratory had found bromate levels within the permissible limit. It submitted the laboratory report on February 2, 2026, and claimed it received no further communication or notice, leading it to believe that the matter had been closed.

2. What is bromate, and how can it affect health? Bromate is a chemical compound that forms during the ozonation of drinking water. This can occur when bromide, which is naturally present in source water, reacts with ozone as part of the water treatment process. WHO has specified the guideline value for bromate to be 10 microgram/litre in drinking water. Exposure to high levels of bromate can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dizziness. It may also damage the kidneys and affect hearing. Long-term exposure has raised concerns about possible DNA damage and cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies potassium bromate as possibly carcinogenic to humans. Studies involving animals have linked it to tumours in the kidneys, thyroid and stomach.

3. What are PAHs, and how can they enter drinking water? Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, encompass over 100 different chemical compounds, all of which originate when some substances, often coal, petrol, diesel and plastics, do not burn completely. They can be released into the air from the exhaust of a motor vehicle, from burning coal or other fuels for energy, or from other industrial processes and from contaminated soil. They may enter drinking water from source water contamination, insufficient filtration or contaminated packaging.

Other PAHs are carcinogenic to humans, such as benzo(a)pyrene. Reproductive, developmental and immune-system effects have been reported in some compounds of this group. The precise origin of PAHs identified in the sample of Bisleri is yet to be determined. 4. How can consumers check the quality of bottled water? Consumers should check the following before buying bottled water: * Manufacturing and expiry dates: Check the dates printed on the bottle. * Packaging: Ensure that the bottle is properly sealed and that its cap and safety ring are intact. * Physical condition: Avoid bottles that are damaged, leaking or show unusual changes in the water. * FSSAI licence: Check whether the label carries a valid 14-digit FSSAI licence number. The licence can be verified through the FoSCoS portal. It is important to remember that chemical contaminants such as bromate and PAHs cannot be identified through appearance, taste or smell. Home checks cannot establish whether water is free from these substances. Consumers can contact the FSSAI helpline at 1800-11-2100 to raise food-safety concerns. 5. What are the ideal TDS and pH levels in drinking water? TDS is the amount of minerals and salts in water. A TDS level of approximately 150-300 parts per million (ppm) is considered to be optimal based on taste and mineral content. But TDS itself is not enough to determine if the water is safe for drinking, as it does not provide details of any contaminants present. The pH scale measures how acidic or alkaline (alkaline = the opposite of acidic) water is. The pH of 7 is said to be neutral; less than 7 is acidic, greater than 7 is alkaline. The drink's pH range of 6.5-8.5 is recommended.

How Is Bottled Water Purified? Bisleri's 10-step process Bisleri says its water undergoes a 10-step purification process before it is bottled. * Collection: Water is collected from the source for treatment. * Ozonation: Ozone is used during the initial treatment process. * Sand filtration: Water passes through sand filters to remove suspended particles. * Carbon filtration: Activated carbon helps remove unwanted substances and odour. * Reverse osmosis: Water passes through a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved impurities. * Mineralisation: Minerals such as magnesium and potassium are added. * Micron filtration: Fine filters remove remaining particles. * Re-ozonation: Water undergoes another ozonation stage. * Bottling and sealing: The treated water is filled into bottles and sealed. * Quality assurance: The final product undergoes quality checks before distribution. ALSO READ: FSSAI Clarifies Action On Bisleri Was Limited To Single Packaged Drinking Water Batch From Goa What does the law say about unsafe food? Under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, selling or distributing unsafe food that does not result in injury can attract imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.