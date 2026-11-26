Special Parliament Session: The central government on Thursday informed that a four-day parliament session will be held between November 30 and December 3. While Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju did not disclose the exact reason behind the special session, the reports suggest the centre could again table the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women. Ahead of the session, MPs from both the ruling and opposition alliances are set to meet today to discuss the strategies.

How Numbers Stack Up? As per Article 368 of the Constitution, a constitutional amendment bill can only be cleared with a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both houses. While the Delimitation Bill got dropped in April due to lack of numbers in the Lok Sabha, the equation has significantly changed in the past seven months. The centre would require around 360 votes of the total 543 members to pass the bill, 67 less than what it has currently – 293.

As per the reports, DMK and NCP (SP), two key opposition parties, are likely to support the centre if it comes with the proposal of a 50 per cent increment in each state's seat count. Apart from this, the NDA could pass the bill if around 100 MPs stage a walkout, leaving the two-thirds majority mark at around 440.

ALSO READ: Centre Calls Special Parliament Session From November 30 Amid Delimitation, Women Quota Bill Buzz Apart from this, the ruling alliance has 141 of the total 245 members in the Rajya Sabha, around 20 less than the magic number of 163. However, with support from some opposition parties or mass walkouts, the NDA could pass the bill in the upper house too. The opposition parties have asked the centre to implement the women's amendment bill within the existing 543 seats without linking it to the delimitation bill.

Opposition Reacts In a post on X, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, while tagging DMK and NCP (SP), stated that the BJP is likely to have got the necessary support. Apart from this, other opposition leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Renuka Chowdhury slammed the centre for allegedly insulting the constitution.

14 अप्रैल, 2026 को डॉ. आंबेडकर जयंती की शाम मोदी सरकार ने परिसीमन विधेयकों को सार्वजनिक किया था। लेकिन 17 अप्रैल, 2026 की रात संसद में इन विधेयकों को करारी शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। अब संविधान दिवस पर, ऑपरेशन लोटस के 105 दिन बाद, मोदी सरकार ने संसद का विशेष सत्र बुलाने का ऐलान किया है। उसे उम्मीद है कि संविधान संशोधन विधेयक पारित कराने के लिए वह बेहद दागदार दो-तिहाई बहुमत का जुगाड़ कर लेगी। क्या संविधान का इससे बड़ा अपमान और उस पर इससे बड़ा हमला हो सकता है? संघर्ष जारी है। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 26, 2026 High-Profile Meetings With the announcement of the special session, the Union cabinet will meet on Friday at 1 pm to discuss the strategy as the delimitation bill comes into focus. Apart from this, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting will also be held on Friday in the evening hours to discuss the opposition's strategy. ALSO READ: Congress Seeks All-Party Dialogue On Delimitation, Reiterates Demand For 25-Year Freeze On Lok Sabha Seats