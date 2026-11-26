The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats on Thursday issued separate bulletins on the upcoming four-day parliamentary sittings, stating that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the sittings. Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to reconvene the two Houses to transact essential government business. The moves come amid speculation that the government could revisit the Delimitation Bill and a Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of 2029.

ALSO READ: Centre Calls Special Parliament Session From November 30 Amid Delimitation, Women Quota Bill Buzz Lok Sabha Schedule According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the House will reconvene at 11 AM on Monday, November 30, following its adjournment sine die on August 13. Because the Monsoon Session was not prorogued, it remains technically active, allowing the Speaker to convene a sitting under Rule 15 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House without a fresh summons from the President.

COMMENCEMENT OF THE SECOND PART OF THE EIGHTH SESSION OF THE 18TH LOK SABHA https://t.co/JprD68CIzO — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) November 26, 2026 Under this provision, the Lok Sabha Speaker has directed that the second part of the eighth session of the 18th Lok Sabha resume on November 30. The provisional calendar allocates November 30 and December 1, 2 and 3 for parliamentary business, with the sittings set to conclude on December 3 subject to the exigencies of government business. Rajya Sabha Schedule The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, will reconvene at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 2, according to a bulletin issued by the Upper House secretariat. It stated that the 271st session, which was also adjourned sine die on August 13, has been reconvened by the Chairman to transact essential government business and may conclude on December 3, depending on business requirements.

Rajya Sabha Chairman has reconvened the 271st session to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 11:00 am for essential government business. Likely concluding on December 3, the sittings will feature no Question Hour, Zero Hour, or Private Members’ Business. https://t.co/NgTiI2qTDO — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill Suspense Continues: Centre Likely To Convene Special Session In December As Deadlock Over 4 Demands By Congress Persists Both bulletins specifically state that Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business will not take place during the sittings.