Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 27, 2026): Students preparing for their November 27 morning school assembly can check the following developments from India and around the world to add to their morning bulletin as we list the most important government decisions, educational updates, international affairs and sporting top headlines for Friday (November 27).

Also Read: 268 CBSE Schools In 26 Countries And 21 Foreign HEIs Operational In India, Says Education Ministry

School Assembly National News Headlines for November 27:

1. Constitution Day 2026: U.P. taught BJP a lesson in 2024 LS polls, silenced Modi’s ‘400 paar’ slogan, says Kharge

2. Tata Trusts to move High Court against reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons

3. Tamil Nadu introduces 15 days of paternity leave for married government employees

4. Plea seeks guidelines to govern protests; Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, CJP leaders

5. Rupee weakens 24 paise to settle at 92.44 against U.S. dollar

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 27:

1. Situation in India-China border areas remain ‘generally stable’, says China

2. Massive fire at Bangkok oil refinery leaves several injured, Bangchak Corp shuts all units

3. Cyril Ramaphosa wins court bid to overturn impeachment report

4. North Korea's Kim vows to build more nuclear weapons after ignoring Trump's overture

5. U.S. Army declares success in detonation of lead-based explosives stockpile in Iowa

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 27:

1. Jannik Sinner out of Australian Open 2027 due to knee injury

2. IND vs NZ Test series: Dhruv Jurel’s place in the team is increasingly difficult to overlook

3. India A vs Sri Lanka A: IND-A (80/1 in 8 overs), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for quickfire 40

4. New Zealand and India hope Test cricket is in a giving mood at Hagley Oval

5. Batter leaves stumps unattended, gets bowled off a 'free ball': What is BBL's little-known timed-out rule