Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 26, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 26, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 26:

1. Air passenger services see 35% inflation in Q2; banking, securities transactions witness deflation

2. CJP’s Saurav Das moves Delhi High Court over being stopped from flying to U.K.; hearing on November 26

3. SC defers Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam’s interim bail pleas pending larger Bench ruling on UAPA bail curbs

4. Thirupparankundram Row: Madurai District Collector says Devasthanam did not authorise lamp-lighting team

5. SC sets aside Allahabad HC order for CBI, ED enquiries into DA complaint against Rahul Gandhi

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 26:

1. Three Fort Hood shooting survivors lose final appeal to witness Nidal Hasan’s execution

2. Bangladesh garment workers win 36% wage rise

3. Israeli Defence Minister says Iran is developing chemical weapons

4. Crews search for six aboard a small plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, Coast Guard says

5. U.S. shelves proposals to use business deals with Russia to end Ukraine war, FT reports

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 26:

1. World Chess Championship: I thought I was always under control in the game, says Gukesh

2. 2027 IPL auction | Ben Stokes returns; Australia, South Africa lead overseas registrations

3. IND vs NZ second Test: Eyeing WTC finals, India hopes to replicate heroics and sign off with Test victory

4. Champions League: Bellingham wondergoal helps Real Madrid thump PSV; Arsenal and Man City held

5. Sooryavanshi on 53-ball 204: 'I spoke to Yuvraj openly and backed my strengths'