BBOSE Inter Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 12 (Intermediate) December session. Practical exams will be held from December 4 to 7, while theory exams will run from December 9 to 23 (as stated in the notice) in two shifts.

BBOSE has issued the official notice with the exam schedule for the Intermediate (Class 12) December 2026 session. According to the notice, practical exams will take place from December 4 to December 7, 2026, and theory exams will begin on December 9, 2026. Students appearing for the Class 12 exam can view the complete schedule PDF on the official website, bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

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Date & Day First Shift (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM) Second Shift (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM) 09.12.2026 (Wednesday) 306 Maithili, 307 Bangla 309 Magahi, 324 Education 10.12.2026 (Thursday) 301 Hindi 302 English 11.12.2026 (Friday) 310 Mathematics 312 Chemistry 14.12.2026 (Monday) 313 Biology 311 Physics, 318 Business Studies 15.12.2026 (Tuesday) 315 Geography 314 History 16.12.2026 (Wednesday) 303 Sanskrit, 308 Arabic 321 Psychology 17.12.2026 (Thursday) 317 Economics 320 Home Science 18.12.2026 (Friday) 316 Political Science 323 Sociology 19.12.2026 (Saturday) 328 Yoga & Physical Education 322 Computer Science, 325 Philosophy 21.12.2026 (Monday) 327 Music 326 Drawing & Painting 22.12.2026 (Tuesday) 304 Urdu 319 Accountancy, 305 Bhojpuri BBOSE Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Exam Timings and Important Rules Two shifts: Theory exams will be held daily in two shifts. The first shift runs from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Extra time to read the paper: In every shift, students will get 15 additional minutes to read and understand the question paper.

Entry guidelines: Entry into the examination hall will be granted only up to half an hour before the start of the exam, that is, by 9:00 AM for the first shift and 1:30 PM for the second shift. Latecomers will not be granted entry.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Exam Reforms: V Radha Committee Proposes 10 Years In Jail, Rs 10 Crore Fine For Question Paper Leaks The students are suggested to stay in touch with the official website of the board bboseonline.bihar.gov.in and official Twitter handle @officialbseb.