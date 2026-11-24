UPPSC Prelims 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2026 can download their Prelims Exam Hall Ticket online. This year, the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2026 will be held on December 6, 2026. More than 800,000 candidates have applied for the exam this year. This recruitment drive will fill more than 500 vacancies.

Candidates can check this article for the admit card release date, download link, important details, and steps to download the hall ticket online.

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UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the important details related to the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Exam Name Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2026 Post Name Group A and Group B Posts Admit Card Name UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026 Admit Card Release Date Expected around December 1, 2026 UPPSC PCS Exam Date December 6, 2026 Exam Stage Preliminary Examination Exam Mode Offline Admit Card Status To Be Released Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates can download their UPPSC PCS Prelims Hall Ticket 2026 by following the simple steps below:

1. Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.