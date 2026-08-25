- The admit card for Polytechnic Lecturer 2026 will be released soon.
- The written exam for 513 vacancies is scheduled for September 6, 2026.
- Once released, candidates can download the hall ticket from uppsc.up.nic.in with their login credentials.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 in the upcoming days. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket PDFs from uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and password once issued. The admit card is an important document that mentions key details such as candidates’ names, registration numbers, exam date and timings, and exam day instructions.
Applicants have to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID to the exam centre for verification. The written examination for 513 Polytechnic Lecturer vacancies is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026.
Also Read: CTET 2026 Exam Postponed, Revised Schedule To Be Out Soon, Application Deadline Extended Till September 1
Steps To Download UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026
Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to download their hall tickets from the official portal.
Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the admit card download link.
Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender.,
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details.
Step 5: The admit card will open on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.
UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment
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Polytechnic Lecturer
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC
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Vacancies
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513
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Written examination
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September 6, 2026 (Paper 1: 9:00 am to 11:30 am
Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm)
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Total Marks
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750
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Interview
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100 marks
Document Checklist for Exam Day
The written examination will be held on September 6. The test will have two papers carrying MCQ-based questions. Paper 1 will cover General Hindi and the relevant engineering or subject discipline. Paper 2 will include General Studies and the relevant core subject.
Here are the mandatory documents that must be carried along with the admit card on the exam day.
1. Printed copy of e-admit card
2. Government-issued ID, including Aadhaar/PAN Card/Voter ID/Driving Licence
3. Passport-size photograph
4. Caste certificate, if required
The recruitment covers technical and non-technical vacancies. The minimum entry pay mentioned for the posts ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 57,700, depending on the applicable pay level and qualification.
Also Read: CTET 2026 Exam Postponed, Revised Schedule To Be Out Soon, Application Deadline Extended Till September 1