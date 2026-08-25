UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026 in the upcoming days. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket PDFs from uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and password once issued. The admit card is an important document that mentions key details such as candidates’ names, registration numbers, exam date and timings, and exam day instructions.

Applicants have to carry a printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID to the exam centre for verification. The written examination for 513 Polytechnic Lecturer vacancies is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2026.

Also Read: CTET 2026 Exam Postponed, Revised Schedule To Be Out Soon, Application Deadline Extended Till September 1

Steps To Download UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Admit Card 2026

Once the official link becomes available, candidates can follow the given steps to download their hall tickets from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the admit card download link.

Step 3: The login tab will open. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender.,

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details.

Step 5: The admit card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

UPPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Exam 2026: Overview

Particulars Details Recruitment Polytechnic Lecturer Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC Vacancies 513 Written examination September 6, 2026 (Paper 1: 9:00 am to 11:30 am Paper 2: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm) Total Marks 750 Interview 100 marks

Document Checklist for Exam Day

The written examination will be held on September 6. The test will have two papers carrying MCQ-based questions. Paper 1 will cover General Hindi and the relevant engineering or subject discipline. Paper 2 will include General Studies and the relevant core subject.

Here are the mandatory documents that must be carried along with the admit card on the exam day.