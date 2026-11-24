Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced the BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026 on its official website. According to the schedule, the exam will be held on December 11th. The exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based mode at various exam centers. Successfully registered candidates will be issued a BHEL Artisan City Intimation Slip on December 2nd. Candidates can check their city, exam shift, time, and other information through the city slip.

The exam authority will release the admit card through the login window on December 9th. Applicants must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam center. A total of 660 vacancies have been announced for BHEL Artisan Recruitment 2026. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the computer-based test.

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BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026-27 OUT: Overview

Events Details Organisation Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Recruitment Name BHEL Artisan Advertisement Number 01/2026 Post Name Artisan Grade IV (Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Foundryman) Total Vacancies 660 BHEL Artisan Short Notice 2026-27 13th October Detailed Notification 19th October 2026 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 21st October 2026 Last Date to Apply 18th November 2026 Exam Date 11th December 2026 City intimation slip 9th December 2026 BHEL Artisan admit card date 2nd December 2026 Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT) Educational Qualification Class 10 + NTC/ITI + NAC in Relevant Trade Maximum Age Limit 27 to 32 Years Exam Duration 90 Minutes Total Questions 120 Salary Rs 29,500 to Rs 65,000 (After Regularisation) Job Location Across 9 BHEL Manufacturing Units in India Official Website careers.bhel.in

The test will be taken on 11th December via computer-based online testing. The test will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions from the fields of engineering trade, engineering calculations, and reasoning. The test will take place for a period of 90 minutes. Each question is assigned one mark.

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