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The important dates and recruitment details are given below.

Gujarat Police Vacancy 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For the recruitment of Gujarat Police Constable, LRD and PSI, the interested candidates need to meet the educational qualification, age limit, and other eligibility criteria laid down for the concerned posts.



The educational qualifications and other general eligibility criteria are as follows:



Educational Qualification (LRD/Constable and Jail Sepoy): The candidates must have completed Class 12th (HSC) or its equivalent exam from any recognized board.



Educational Qualification (PSI/Female Jailor): The candidates should have at least a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from any recognized university.



Age Limit: For the posts of constables, the age limit generally ranges between 18 and 33 years, whereas for the posts of PSI, the age limit generally ranges between 21 and 35 years.



Age Relaxation: Upper age relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates, including SC, ST and SEBC category candidates as per the rules laid down by the Gujarat Government.



Language Requirements: Candidates must have reading, writing and speaking proficiency in the Gujarati language.

Physical Eligibility: Candidates need to satisfy the requirements of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) wherever applicable.