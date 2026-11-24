Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has informed that the number of vacancies for Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) cadre is going to be significantly increased. The number of vacancies in Constables and other positions has been increased to 12,752, which was 2,841 earlier after getting approvals from the state’s Home Department. GPRB has also declared 241 vacancies for the PSI cadre by direct recruitment.
Interested candidates will be able to register online between November 26 and December 16, 2026, via the OJAS website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The process of application will commence at 2 PM on November 26 and end at 11:59 PM on December 16, 2026.
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Gujarat Police Constable, PSI Recruitment 2026: Overview
The important dates and recruitment details are given below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)
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Total LRD Vacancies
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12,752
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Total PSI Cadre Vacancies
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241
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Total Vacancies
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12,993
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Registration Start Date
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November 26, 2026
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Registration Start Time
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2:00 PM
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Last Date To Apply
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December 16, 2026
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Application Closing Time
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11:59 PM
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Official Notification
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Official Website
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Application Portal
What Is The Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution?
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has announced vacancies under the Lok Rakshak cadre and PSI cadre. The revised post-wise vacancy distribution is provided below.
Lok Rakshak Cadre (LRD) Vacancies:
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Unarmed Police Constable (UPC)
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8,233
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Armed Police Constable (APC)
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1,132
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Armed Police Constable (SRPF)
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3,107
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Jail Sepoy (Male)
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251
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Jail Sepoy (Female/Matron)
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29
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Total
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12,752
PSI Cadre (Class-3) Vacancies:
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Unarmed Police Sub-Inspector (PSI)
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225
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Jailor Group-2 (Female)
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16
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Total
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241
Gujarat Police Vacancy 2026: Eligibility Criteria
For the recruitment of Gujarat Police Constable, LRD and PSI, the interested candidates need to meet the educational qualification, age limit, and other eligibility criteria laid down for the concerned posts.
The educational qualifications and other general eligibility criteria are as follows:
Educational Qualification (LRD/Constable and Jail Sepoy): The candidates must have completed Class 12th (HSC) or its equivalent exam from any recognized board.
Educational Qualification (PSI/Female Jailor): The candidates should have at least a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from any recognized university.
Age Limit: For the posts of constables, the age limit generally ranges between 18 and 33 years, whereas for the posts of PSI, the age limit generally ranges between 21 and 35 years.
Age Relaxation: Upper age relaxation will be granted to reserved category candidates, including SC, ST and SEBC category candidates as per the rules laid down by the Gujarat Government.
Language Requirements: Candidates must have reading, writing and speaking proficiency in the Gujarati language.
Physical Eligibility: Candidates need to satisfy the requirements of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) wherever applicable.