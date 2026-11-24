Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 25, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 24, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 25:

1. Thirupparankundram row: T.N. BJP chief arrested, Hillock in tight security

2. Chennai Regional Passport Office notice led to CJP’s Saurav Das being stopped at Delhi airport

3. U.P. elections: 26 seats offered to Congress, says Samajwadi Party

4. Punjab Assembly polls: BJP-SAD reunite, announce seat-sharing alliance

5. Karnataka moves Supreme Court to restrain Tamil Nadu in Cauvery–South Vellar–Vaigai–Gundar Link Project

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 25:

1. Iran carries out flogging of singer and her team, Iranian website says

2. Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas security official in Gaza, Hamas sources say

3. U.S. targets chip smuggling to China after Huang's return to scandal-hit Nvidia

4. Sheikh Hasina could only be brought back to Bangladesh in handcuffs: Humaiun Kobir

5. India, Canada ‘very close’ to concluding trade pact negotiations: Official

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 25:

1. Priyansh Arya smashes 181, the second-highest score in T20 history

2. Asia Cup Rising Stars: Sooryavanshi Breaks World Record, Smashes 100 In 28 Balls

3. 'We Should Be Angry': Ashwin's Big Verdict On India Settling For Draw vs NZ

4. Shubman Gill Minces No Words, Demands Reversal On Saliva Ban In Tests

5. AFC Champions League 2: EBFC Face Must-Win Test To Keep Knockout Hopes Alive