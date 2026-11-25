RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 : The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have offered a good opportunity for candidates with graduate qualifications through RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) Number 08/2026. Various Railway Recruitment Boards and Zones of Indian Railways have notified a total of 1,265 vacancies for the position of Station Master. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for a government job can submit their applications online.

The online submission of application forms began on 27 October 2026, and the last date for submission of the application form is today, 25 November 2026. Candidates will also have the facility to make payment of the application fee up to 27 November 2026.

Candidates with a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent can apply for the post. The age limit should be between 20 and 33 years.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026

Recruitment Authority Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) Post Name Station Master Advertisement Number CEN 08/2026 Recruitment Year 2026-27 Total Vacancies 1,265 Notification Release Date 26 October 2026 Application Start Date 27 October 2026 Last Date to Apply 25 November 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 27 November 2026 Application Mode Online Educational Qualification Graduation Age Limit 20 to 33 Years Selection Process CBT, CBAT, Document Verification and Medical Examination Pay Level Level 6 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35,400 Apply Online https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Steps To Registration

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official RRB Apply website, rrbapply.gov.in.