RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have offered a good opportunity for candidates with graduate qualifications through RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) Number 08/2026. Various Railway Recruitment Boards and Zones of Indian Railways have notified a total of 1,265 vacancies for the position of Station Master. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for a government job can submit their applications online.
ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2026: Download Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF Soon At uppsc.up.nic.in; Details
The online submission of application forms began on 27 October 2026, and the last date for submission of the application form is today, 25 November 2026. Candidates will also have the facility to make payment of the application fee up to 27 November 2026.
Candidates with a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent can apply for the post. The age limit should be between 20 and 33 years.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026
|Recruitment Authority
|Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
|Post Name
|Station Master
|Advertisement Number
|CEN 08/2026
|Recruitment Year
|2026-27
|Total Vacancies
|1,265
|Notification Release Date
|26 October 2026
|Application Start Date
|27 October 2026
|Last Date to Apply
|25 November 2026
|Last Date for Fee Payment
|27 November 2026
|Application Mode
|Online
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation
|Age Limit
|20 to 33 Years
|Selection Process
|CBT, CBAT, Document Verification and Medical Examination
|Pay Level
|Level 6
|Initial Basic Pay
|Rs. 35,400
|Apply Online
|https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Steps To Registration
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official RRB Apply website, rrbapply.gov.in.
Recommended For You
2. Click on the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration link on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will be required to register themselves.
4. Once registered, pay the application fee.
5. Click Submit and download the confirmation page.
6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.
ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 25): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Apply Direct Link
Candidates can use the following official websites for RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026:
Apply Online (Active): Click Here