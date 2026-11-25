UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) released the RO ARO Notification 2026 through Advertisement Number A-4/E-1/2026 on October 26, 2026. The UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 is for 501 vacancies for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, etc. (General/Special Recruitment) Exam. Candidates who wish to fill the RO ARO Application Form should register as soon as possible on the official UPPSC website before tomorrow, November 26, 2026, which is the last day for registration. The last date to make changes/corrections in the RO ARO Application Form on the UPPSC website is December 3, 2026.