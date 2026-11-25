UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) released the RO ARO Notification 2026 through Advertisement Number A-4/E-1/2026 on October 26, 2026. The UPPSC RO ARO Notification 2026 is for 501 vacancies for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, etc. (General/Special Recruitment) Exam. Candidates who wish to fill the RO ARO Application Form should register as soon as possible on the official UPPSC website before tomorrow, November 26, 2026, which is the last day for registration. The last date to make changes/corrections in the RO ARO Application Form on the UPPSC website is December 3, 2026.
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The notification carries 501 posts for General Recruitment and Special Recruitment for posts like Samiksha Adhikari (RO), Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (ARO) and others. Applicants can refer to the official notification for details on application dates, vacancies by category, educational qualification requirements, age limit details, exam fees and the selection process.
UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Samiksha Adhikari / Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari Etc. Examination-2026
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Advertisement Number
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A-4/E-1/2026
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Post Name
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Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and other notified posts
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Total Vacancies
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501 (495 General Recruitment + 6 Special Recruitment)
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Notification Release Date
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26th October 2026
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Application Start Date
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26th October 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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26th November 2026
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Last Date for Correction and Fee Reconciliation
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3rd December 2026
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UPPSC RO ARO Exam Date
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To be announced
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Examination and Main Written Examination, as prescribed for the recruitment
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Pay Scale
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Pay Level 5 to Pay Level 8, depending on the post
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Official Application Website
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uppsc.up.nic.in
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OTR Portal
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otr.pariksha.nic.in
UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online 2026 Direct Link
The UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2026 application process has started for 501 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online through the direct link provided below after completing One Time Registration (OTR), if required. Candidates should check the official notification before applying.UPPSC RO ARO Apply Online 2026 – Direct Link