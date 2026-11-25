Maharashtra Government Exam Reform: An examination reform committee set up by the Maharashtra government has recommended strict punishment for people involved in leaking question papers in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment exams. Offenders could face seven to 10 years in prison, a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore, and confiscation of their property.

The committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary V Radha, has proposed these amendments to the Maharashtra Competitive Examinations (Prevention of Improper Means) Act, 2024, in its second report, submitted to the government on November 23, to bring in these tougher provisions. A bill containing the changes is expected to be tabled in the upcoming Winter Session of the state legislature.

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What the V. Radha Committee Has Recommended? The panel wants anyone found guilty of leaking MPSC exam papers to serve a jail term of seven to 10 years. A minimum fine of Rs 10 crore has been proposed, and the property of those convicted could also be confiscated. These steps are aimed at deterring people from running or joining paper leak rackets.

Amendments to the 2024 Act To put the stricter penalties in place, the committee has proposed changes to the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The government is expected to bring an amendment bill in the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature.

Probe Into Nine MPSC Exams: Earlier, the state government ordered an inquiry into alleged malpractice and paper leaks in nine MPSC examinations. Candidates, students and other stakeholders were invited to submit evidence by November 16, 2026. According to a press release from the Commission of Inquiry for MPSC Examinations, the panel is examining allegations of leaks of question papers, answer keys or parts of them in exams held between 2023 and 2026.

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