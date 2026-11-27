Mumbai Police found a 28-year-old software engineer, who worked in the US, involved in sending dozens of threatening emails to target several important places in Mumbai. TOI reported that the accused was arrested at the Chennai airport on arrival from America in July.

According to media reports, the accused owns the email IDs which were used to issue threats to blow up several prominent institutions, including BMC offices, metro stations, Bombay Stock Exchange, various courts, schools and actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow - Jalsa.

The Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) acted on the intelligence provided by the Mumbai Police. ALSO READ: Fake Mosque Claims, Viral Mob Videos: Ghaziabad Police Flag Pakistan-Run X Handles With Indian National Symbols Who Is The Accused? The accused, Sharath Subramaniam Shankar, a resident of Tirunelveli district, is currently in the custody of the Tamil Nadu Police. Accused Suspects Of Sending Around 1500 Threat Emails The probe reportedly found that the tech engineer might have sent around 1,500 threat emails to various agencies across the country over the past two years. The investigating officials were probing the motive behind sending threats in such huge numbers.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru Concert Venue Gets Bomb Threat, Local Body Receives Email With 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogan How Accused Caught In Police Trap Police attempted to communicate with the accused through email. A police personnel succeeded in contacting Shankar based on a lead from an email he sent. Shankar fell into the trap after replying and inadvertently used his personal email ID. After locating his hideout, the Mumbai Police shared intells with Tamil Nadu cops, who subsequently arrested him.



The police were also investigating the role of another suspect, 24-year-old Ankit Shankhwar, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Ankit used to allegedly supply email accounts. Email IDs created by him were used to send bomb threats.

Foreign Hands Into Threat Network The probe found that the accused had sold these email IDs to a Bangladeshi citizen, which were later used to send threatening emails to several locations in Mumbai. He reportedly received USD 50,000 from sources in countries like Türkiye and Egypt in exchange for supplying these email accounts.

On 26/11 Anniversary, Email Threatens Blast In Mumbai Meanwhile, an email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and also a concert of actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh was received on Thursday, the anniversary of the devastating 26/11 terror attacks, though searches did not reveal anything suspicious.

The email was sent by an individual identifying herself as Hannah Meler, and contained references to Khalistan, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as well as threats of violence linked to a programme involving Dosanjh and people associated with the event. (With PTI Inputs)