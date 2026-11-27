The government's announcement for a special sitting of Parliament from November 30 to transact "essential" business, amid indications that it may reintroduce a constitutional amendment linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, has intensified political activities in the national capital.

The Lok Sabha has been reconvened on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2, hours after the government on Thursday proposed the special sitting. The two Houses were reconvened following separate directives issued by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, official sources said. The sittings will conclude on December 3, subject to exigencies of government business.

ALSO READ: DMK's Stand On Delimitation Bill In Focus Amid Rift With Congress Ahead Of Parliament Session No Question Hour, Zero Hour, Or Private Members' Business Following the government's announcement, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats issued formal statements. The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026, said the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"Rajya Sabha Chairman has reconvened the 271st session to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 11:00 am for essential government business. Likely concluding on December 3, the sittings will feature no Question Hour, Zero Hour, or Private Members’ Business," read the statement.

#UPDATE | The Second Part of the Eighth Session of Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026: Lok Sabha Secretariat https://t.co/Tznkx4cHAI — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026 The special sittings will be an extension of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but it was not prorogued the formal ending of the session. Rajya Sabha Chairman has reconvened the 271st session to meet in New Delhi on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 11:00 am for essential government business. Likely concluding on December 3, the sittings will feature no Question Hour, Zero Hour, or Private Members’ Business. https://t.co/NgTiI2qTDO — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026 Key Meetings Today Ahead of the special sittings, the Union Cabinet will meet on Friday and is likely to discuss the delimitation-linked women's quota, news agency PTI quoting sources reported. The development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion on Thursday that no force can stop the delivery of justice to women, as he blamed "one opposition party" for the defeat in Parliament of the delimitation-linked Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which gives 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures, in April. ALSO READ: Special Parliament Session: Women's Quota and Delimitation Take Centre Stage As Modi Cabinet Meets Today | Numbers Explained

Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress' Strategy Meeting The Congress has decried the government's move to reconvene Parliament for a special sitting as an "assault" on the Constitution and called a meeting of its Parliamentary Strategy Group on Friday evening to discuss the key issue of the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill. Sources said the meeting has been convened at 4.30 PM at the 10 Janpath residence of Sonia Gandhi, who is the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Delimitation To Increase Strength Of Parliament The government has been keen to push through the Constitution amendment bill for a long time. It seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.

How Maths Set To Play Role The government's earlier move to pass the proposed legislation in Parliament was defeated in April due to a lack of numbers. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, or 361 votes in the present 543-member House. With three vacancies, the House has 540 members at present. The ruling NDA has around 320 members and would need the support of opposition parties to cross the threshold.

Since the Bill's defeat in April, the political arithmetic has changed, with 26 MPs moving out of the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs broke away and merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), pledging support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While these developments have strengthened the government's position, it would still need additional support.

DMK's 22 And NCP-SP's 8 Likely To Play Crucial Role The role of DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could assume significance in the evolving numbers game. The political challenge extends beyond numbers. DMK's 22 MPs would take the NDA to 351. The tally still falls about 10 short, yet is seen as close enough. (With Agencies Inputs)