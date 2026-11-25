UP News: The Ghaziabad Police have identified and reported several X handles trying to disrupt the law and order and peace in the region. As per the reports, following a detailed probe, the authority has emailed the social media platform to remove such posts and remove the accounts, but a concrete action is yet to be taken. The accounts are being operated from Pakistan and have attempted to disrupt the internal peace in India, reported Jagran, citing sources.

'Spread False Information' Earlier on November 10, the police registered an FIR against these accounts at the Cyber Crime Police Station, framing several accounts, including 'Kapoorfam' and 'CuteGirlIndia21' as accused. The officials stated that these accounts spread false information and tried to escalate religious tensions in Uttar Pradesh.

While providing details, the officials stated that these accounts posted videos of a mob from an unidentified location and false claims about the demolition of five mosques in Ghaziabad on November 10. Apart from this, these accounts also shared fake visuals of police firing during prayers and people taking to the streets in protest.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav Pushes Winnability, Then SP Names 5 Candidates: A Carrots-And-Sticks Strategy To Keep Congress In Check 'Used Indian Names, National Symbols' The report suggests that these accounts have used Indian names and posted national symbols to mislead the investigators, but a preliminary probe revealed that these accounts were being operated from Pakistan. The accounts have made similar posts and have gotten massive viewership despite having less than 100 followers, reported Jagran.

The officials, while providing details, stated that these accounts have been reported to X, adding that they will be shut down soon. They further stated that a probe has also been launched to unearth any deeper conspiracy, if any. "Correspondence has been made to have the profiles shut down. They will be shut down soon and investigated," Raj Karan Nair, Additional Commissioner of Police, told Jagran.