- Man worked as doctor using fake MBBS, MD degrees.
- Accused Ramkishor Mahawar paid Rs 5.5 lakh for certificates.
- Police arrested four in interstate fake medical degree racket.
In a shocking case, a man who had not even passed Class 12 worked as a contractual junior resident at Safdarjung Hospital using forged MBBS and MD degrees, Rajasthan Police said on Thursday.
Police said the accused identified as Ramkishor Mahawar paid Rs 5.5 lakh for fake Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates. He used these documents to register with the Delhi Medical Council and joined Safdarjung Hospital in June 2025.
Police arrested Mahawar and three others in an interstate racket that sold fake medical degrees. Buyers allegedly used these degrees to register themselves as doctors with state medical councils, HT reported.
According to Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal, Mahawar was arrested in Delhi on November 8. The agency then traced the other accused across three states.
Paid Rs 5.5 Lakh for Fake Certificates
According to the police's Special Operations Group (SOG), Ramkishor Mahawar spent Rs 5.5 lakh to get forged Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates. He then used the fake qualifications to secure registration with the Delhi Medical Council and get a contractual junior resident's position at Safdarjung Hospital in June 2025.
However, it remains unclear how long Mahawar worked at the hospital and whether he was still employed there at the time of his arrest.
Safdarjung Hospital did not respond to queries seeking clarification on his employment status or the department where he was posted, reported HT.
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How the Case Came to Light
The case came to light after the registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council filed a complaint at Jaipur's Ashok Nagar police station on October 6, 2024. The complaint named eight people who had allegedly registered as medical practitioners using forged documents.
“Based on Mahawar’s inputs, we went to West Bengal in search of Satyajit Panigrahi. However, we learnt that he was living in Mumbai, where we arrested him on November 18. Based on his disclosures, we arrested Manish Manjhi from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on November 21. Finally, we arrested Khurram Taufiq from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh on November 24,” Bansal said.
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“Further investigation revealed the involvement of other individuals and an organised network,” Bansal said in the statement.
The SOG said it would identify everyone involved in making, uploading and using the fake degrees, as well as those who registered with medical councils or practised medicine using them. Strict legal action would be taken against those involved.
The agency said its search for other buyers and members of the racket was continuing. It has also urged universities, medical colleges and regulatory bodies not to depend only on online or email verification when checking academic qualifications.