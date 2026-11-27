In a shocking case, a man who had not even passed Class 12 worked as a contractual junior resident at Safdarjung Hospital using forged MBBS and MD degrees, Rajasthan Police said on Thursday.

Police said the accused identified as Ramkishor Mahawar paid Rs 5.5 lakh for fake Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates. He used these documents to register with the Delhi Medical Council and joined Safdarjung Hospital in June 2025.

Police arrested Mahawar and three others in an interstate racket that sold fake medical degrees. Buyers allegedly used these degrees to register themselves as doctors with state medical councils, HT reported.

According to Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Vishal Bansal, Mahawar was arrested in Delhi on November 8. The agency then traced the other accused across three states.

Paid Rs 5.5 Lakh for Fake Certificates

According to the police's Special Operations Group (SOG), Ramkishor Mahawar spent Rs 5.5 lakh to get forged Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates. He then used the fake qualifications to secure registration with the Delhi Medical Council and get a contractual junior resident's position at Safdarjung Hospital in June 2025.