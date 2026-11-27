The Delhi Police has rescued 164 foreign nationals from an alleged international human trafficking and cyber fraud network operating in southwest Delhi's Dwarka. The victims were reportedly brought to India with promises of well-paying jobs but were later forced to take part in online fraud.

The rescued foreigners include 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians. According to the police, their passports were taken away soon after they arrived in India. They were kept under strict control and forced to make fraudulent calls targeting people in their home countries.

The police said on Thursday that the victims were kept in paying guest (PG) accommodations where they were allegedly given poor-quality food. Those who refused to work were physically assaulted. They were also given written scripts and forced to use them to cheat people through fake investment platforms.

How Many Foreigners Have Been Rescued? The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from locations allegedly used to run the racket. A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case, PTI reported. How Were the Victims Trapped? The network allegedly targeted people in Indonesia and Malaysia by offering them jobs in India with attractive salaries and better career opportunities. However, their problems reportedly began as soon as they arrived in the country. The police said their passports were taken away, making it difficult for them to leave India or move freely. They were then moved to PG accommodations and allegedly forced to work at a cyber fraud call centre. ALSO READ: Delhi Cop Steals Gold Worth Rs 1.60 Crore From Police Station Evidence Room, Stages Own Disappearance Those who refused to take part in the fraud were allegedly beaten by members of the network. A senior police officer said investigators had so far found that around two people had been assaulted. The victims were also reportedly kept in poor living conditions and given substandard food. Around 40 cabs were used to take them from their PG accommodations to the call centre and bring them back. However, they were not allowed to go out on their own or move freely, the officer said.

"The cabs were allegedly deployed to transport them to the call centre and bring them back to their accommodations, ensuring that their movement remained under the control of the handlers," the officer said. ALSO READ: Armed Guards, Emergency Alarms, Restricted Entry: Delhi Police Tightens Station Security After Jama Masjid Attack How Did the Cyber Fraud Work? The foreign nationals were allegedly trained to cheat people using computers and mobile phones. They were given written scripts and instructed on what to say while contacting potential victims. The network mainly targeted people in Malaysia and Indonesia. According to the police, its members created fake female identities and social media profiles to contact people and gain their trust. "Using these profiles, the foreign nationals were instructed to initiate conversations, develop online relationships and gradually gain the confidence of their targets. Once trust was established, the victims were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms," the officer added.

The network allegedly used websites and APK-based mobile applications to attract people with promises of high returns. Victims were made to believe that they were investing in genuine financial schemes. However, the money was allegedly transferred through the fraud network.

The police said the case came to light after the Crime Branch received an email about the alleged cyber slavery racket. "We got to know about the fraud after the crime branch received an email alert about the alleged cyber slavery racket around a week ago, following which its officers began developing intelligence about the network," the officer said. Police Search for Two Accused The police are investigating how the foreign nationals were recruited, who arranged their travel to India and how their passports were taken away. During the investigation, the names of Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati came up. Bhati allegedly arranged the PG accommodations and transport facilities for the foreign nationals. Both men are currently absconding. "During the entire investigation, two names -- Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati -- cropped up. Bhati used to arrange the PG accommodations and transportation facilities. Both are absconding, both will be arrested soon," the officer said. The police have also identified bank accounts allegedly linked to Kumar and Bhati. These accounts were reportedly used to pay rent and cover other expenses related to the operation. Investigators are examining the bank transactions to find out where the money came from, who received it and how much was earned through the alleged fraud. The arrested Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei, who is from Negeri Sembilan, is being questioned about his role in the racket and his links with other members of the network. 355 Mobile Phones, 168 Computers Seized The police have seized a large number of electronic devices allegedly used to run the fraud operation. The seized items include 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports.

Of the 355 mobile phones, 335 were old or used handsets, while 20 were new phones in sealed boxes. The 53 SIM cards included 31 international and 22 Indian connections. The 174 passports included 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian passports. The police have also seized servers and other electronic equipment. Investigators are examining the devices to identify the victims, trace the communication channels and track money linked to the fake investment platforms. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the international network and establish the extent of the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation.