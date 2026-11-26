The Delhi Police Headquarters has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to tighten security at police stations across the national capital after an attack on police personnel at Jama Masjid exposed potential vulnerabilities at the station level. ALSO READ: Man Stabs 5 Cops At Jama Masjid Police Station, Attacks 4 More After Snatching Scooter; Held After Encounter Terror Threat Prompts Security Overhaul The directive comes amid heightened concerns that terrorist organisations could replicate similar attacks against police establishments, News18 reported. Security agencies have flagged past incidents involving Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and Khalistani operative Happy Passia, both allegedly linked to targeted strikes on police personnel and stations in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Key Security Changes Under The New SOP Armed Guards And Gate Control: Armed sentries will be deployed round-the-clock at police station gates. Main gates will no longer remain fully open. Instead, visitors will be routed through smaller gates, while the main entrance will remain reserved for official police vehicles.

Mandatory Frisking: Visitors entering police stations will undergo security checks and frisking whenever required. Emergency Alarms: To ensure a rapid response during any security breach, duty officers have been equipped with an emergency alarm system. Emergency officers stationed inside the premises will remain armed at all times, the report added. Restricted Movement: Investigating officers have been instructed to meet visitors only in designated common areas instead of allowing unrestricted public access to other parts of the police station. Continuous CCTV Surveillance: The SOP mandates round-the-clock monitoring of CCTV cameras covering both entry gates and interior areas of police stations to flag suspicious movement early. ALSO READ: CISF Catches Malaysia-Based NRI Fleeing Delhi Metro Screening; 155 Grams Of Gold Powder Found Hidden In Undergarment The upgraded security framework covers Delhi's entire policing network, which comprises 194 district police stations (including 15 cyber police stations), 16 metro police stations, seven railway police stations, and two airport police stations.