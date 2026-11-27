Thiagadurugam police have booked DMK MLA Vasantham K. Karthikeyan after a woman official from the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission (TNSRLM) accused him of harassment. The Rishivandiyam MLA was charged on Thursday following the officer’s complaint. This is the second case involving an MLA in Kallakurichi district in the space of a week.

The TOI reported that the alleged incident happened on October 18 at the project director’s office, which is inside the district collectorate premises in Veerachozhapuram. ALSO READ: TVK MLA vs Kallakurichi Collector Over 'Harassment' Charges Heats Up Politics In Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against Karthikeyan, who lives on South Street in Sathanur. He has been charged under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty), 132 (assault or criminal force to stop a public servant from doing official work) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has also been booked under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Another MLA Faces Harassment Allegations The complaint against Karthikeyan comes just days after a separate sexual harassment case was filed against TVK MLA C. Arul Vignesh in the same district. The all-women police station registered that case after a senior woman government officer lodged a complaint.

Arul Vignesh has been accused of sending an inappropriate message to the woman IAS officer and behaving inappropriately at her official residence while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The allegations first surfaced on social media. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Minor Girl Strangled, Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend Over Talking To Other Boys; Accused Attempts Suicide The complainant has also asked TVK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to respond to the matter. TVK MLA Denies Allegations On November 10, 2026, Arul Vignesh dismissed the allegations. He described the claims circulating online as part of the Opposition’s "dirty politics." He said he had always treated government officials with respect and claimed that false messages were being spread about him. “I have always maintained high respect for government officers. False messages are being spread against me on social media,” he said.