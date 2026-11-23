In a shocking incident, Dhule Municipal body's mayor and BJP leader Maya Pardesi allegedly consumed a high dose of sleeping pills to end her life after being distressed over a controversy on social media. She was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stable.

According to information, Pardesi was facing defamatory criticism from a self-proclaimed cow activist named Sanjay Sharma for over a month. This had sparked a war of words between Sharma and Pardeshi, her son Vicky, on social media. It is said that during the ongoing row, Sharma made offensive personal remarks against Pardeshi, which drove her to take an extreme step on Sunday. BJP MLA Anup Agarwal said that she attempted suicide due to the mental distress caused by the dispute.

She was undergoing treatment at Vighnaharta Hospital in Dhule city, and her condition is currently stable. A report by Hindustan Times quoted Dhule SP Vishal Anand saying, "There were differences between the mayor and the cow activist over social media posts, which escalated. The mayor allegedly consumed a high dose of sleeping pills. We have recorded her statement and further investigation is underway."

SP Anand added that Sharma was arrested. "The activist has already been arrested in connection with a previously registered atrocity case against him," the Dhule SP said. Agitated by Sharma's remarks, MLA Agarwal led a protest march to the Dhule SP office and demanded strict action against Sharma over the alleged defamatory posts.